World Cup live updates Japan vs. Costa Rica to kick things off Sunday

The World Cup continues Sunday with four games in Group E and Group F. Japan, coming off its upset win over Germany, kicks things off against Costa Rica at 5 a.m. Eastern time. Belgium and Morocco play next at 8 a.m., followed by Canada, which did everything but get a result Wednesday, against Croatia at 11. Finally, a pair of European former champions collide when Spain meets Germany at 2 p.m.
World Cup in Qatar
USMNT: The United States faced England in its second World Cup game Friday. The match ended in a 0-0 draw, leaving the United States feeling good about its performance but also leaving Group B wildly unsettled heading into Tuesday’s finales.
Political protest: The looming backdrop to Iran’s World Cup campaign is a nationwide protest movement back home targeting its clerical leadership, and the tensions, inescapable and persistent, are spilling onto the field.
Perspective: The beautiful game is fine. Suitcases full of cash are better. Read Sally Jenkins on the human rights controversy in Qatar.