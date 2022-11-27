The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness

World Cup live updates Japan vs. Costa Rica to kick things off Sunday

Japan earned one of the biggest upset victories of the World Cup so far when it beat Germany on Wednesday. It returns to action Sunday against Costa Rica. (Luca Bruno/AP)
Updated November 27, 2022 at 4:19 a.m. EST|Published November 27, 2022 at 4:00 a.m. EST

The World Cup continues Sunday with four games in Group E and Group F. Japan, coming off its upset win over Germany, kicks things off against Costa Rica at 5 a.m. Eastern time. Belgium and Morocco play next at 8 a.m., followed by Canada, which did everything but get a result Wednesday, against Croatia at 11. Finally, a pair of European former champions collide when Spain meets Germany at 2 p.m.

Here’s what to know

  • Japan turned Group E upside down with its win Wednesday against Germany, and it can close in on a surprise berth in the knockout stage with a win over Costa Rica, which looked overmatched in its opening 7-0 loss against Spain.
  • Group F favorite Belgium managed to beat Canada in its opener but has room for improvement against Morocco. The Canadians face a second consecutive test against an experienced European side when they play Croatia.
  • The World Cup continues Monday with four more matches in Group G and Group H. Find the full schedule and updated standings here.

World Cup in Qatar

USMNT: The United States faced England in its second World Cup game Friday. The match ended in a 0-0 draw, leaving the United States feeling good about its performance but also leaving Group B wildly unsettled heading into Tuesday’s finales.

Political protest: The looming backdrop to Iran’s World Cup campaign is a nationwide protest movement back home targeting its clerical leadership, and the tensions, inescapable and persistent, are spilling onto the field.

Perspective: The beautiful game is fine. Suitcases full of cash are better. Read Sally Jenkins on the human rights controversy in Qatar.

