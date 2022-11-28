Brazil, with a beautiful goal and a blaze of a player, tops Switzerland to advance

World Cup in Qatar

The latest: The World Cup continues Monday in Qatar with the end of the second round of games in the group stage. Follow our live coverage for the latest news, updates and highlights from the World Cup.

USMNT: The United States faced England in its second World Cup game Friday. The match ended in a 0-0 draw, leaving the United States feeling good about its performance but also leaving Group B wildly unsettled heading into Tuesday’s finales.

Political protest: The looming backdrop to Iran’s World Cup campaign is a nationwide protest movement back home targeting its clerical leadership, and the tensions, inescapable and persistent, are spilling onto the field.

Perspective: The beautiful game is fine. Suitcases full of cash are better. Read Sally Jenkins on the human rights controversy in Qatar.