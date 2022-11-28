Brazil, with a beautiful goal and a blaze of a player, tops Switzerland to advance

DOHA, Qatar — The latest gasp of a ball in Brazil’s decorated World Cup history sprang from a deft binge of teamwork and traveled with such oomph it looked like it might have been screaming. It left the foot of a 30-year-old dude named Casemiro on the left side of the box in the 83rd minute of a match that seemed just about to turn in for bed goalless on Monday night, and then it all but developed contrails as it bypassed a frozen Swiss keeper.
When it blasted into the right wall of the goal and loosed bedlam among the runaway majority of the 43,649 in Stadium 974, it did a bit more than pluck a 1-0 win out of a 0-0 stew. It went ahead and clinched passage to the knockout stage for the Brazilians, their 10th straight knockout presence.
It left the gritty Swiss sighing but still hopeful, sitting in second place in Group G on three points, with Cameroon and Serbia on one each. It had Tite, the beloved and emotive Brazil manager since 2016, turning to his son and assistant, Matheus Bachi, hugging him and kissing him on the cheek. It booked Brazil a breathe-easy third match in group play against Cameroon and with that it left more healing time for Neymar, the foremost Brazilian star who was injured in the first match and missed the second, the latter spent back at the hotel rehabilitating the world’s most pulled-for ankle.
It did one more thing while it was doing things on this breezy, 77-degree night near the monster airport and the tranquil beach. It bolstered the reality that when ecstasy does come, it comes from the left side and from the artwork of a blaze of a human, 22-year-old Vinícius Júnior of Real Madrid employment. This has proved true on all three Brazilian goals in this World Cup, Vinícius Júnior shipping some sort of promising enticement from the left.
He did it again against Switzerland after doing it twice against Serbia, and this time he did it by sliding to the right toward the top left corner of the box himself, before finding Rodrygo, a case of Real Madrid finding Real Madrid. As the play exemplified what makes the beautiful game beautiful, Rodrygo gave the thing a skillful nudge to Casemiro.
Casemiro took it while so very clearly ready.
On a night when Tite had to replaced the gilded Neymar with Fred who, like Casemiro, plays for Manchester United, the crowd had only one other cause for eruption. That came on 63 minutes, and that also worked through Vinícius Júnior on the left. That time, he did it himself on a mighty run and then a soft little roller past Swiss goalkeeper Yann Sommer. With that, the Brazilian subs charged onto the field to the corner for a giant group hug at just about the time the referee wondered about offside, which a VAR review revealed to have happened way back at midfield, when Richarlison committed it just before Casemiro had banged the ball over to Vinícius Júnior.
The reversal took the “1” off the board and returned the “0,” and as the sides had drawn in their two previous World Cup meetings in 1950 and 2018, here looked like another. But it didn’t come, because Brazil still had a ball out there in the coming minutes, and that ball was loud.
