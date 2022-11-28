Giannis Antetokounmpo is NBA’s MVP through first quarter of the season

MVP: Giannis Antetokounmpo, Bucks

Somehow, Antetokounmpo garnered more attention for a meaningless postgame squabble with a ladder in Philadelphia than he has for a month-plus of exceptional basketball, which is fitting given his low-key, deferential personality. But that doesn’t mean Antetokounmpo (30.9 points per game, 11.4 rebounds per game, 5.4 assists per game) should be taken for granted when it comes time to vote for MVP, as only four players — Wilt Chamberlain (twice), Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Oscar Robertson and Elgin Baylor — have ever averaged 30/11/5 for a season. The last time it happened was 50 years ago.

Advertisement

Though the Bucks trail Jayson Tatum’s Boston Celtics in the standings, Antetokounmpo has led Milwaukee to the NBA’s second-best record and top-ranked defense without sidekick Khris Middleton, who has yet to return from offseason wrist surgery. Meanwhile, he is averaging more points, rebounds and assists per game than Tatum (30.5 PPG, 7.9 RPG, 4.6 APG), all while playing four fewer minutes per game. If Antetokounmpo and Tatum switched places, the Celtics would be viewed as overwhelming title favorites and, possibly, a superteam.