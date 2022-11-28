Auburn hires former Liberty and Mississippi coach Hugh Freeze

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Auburn filled its football program’s coaching vacancy with a familiar — and to some, controversial — name for SEC fans. Hugh Freeze, who enjoyed success at Liberty for the past four seasons after a notable end to his five-year stint at Mississippi, was hired Monday by the Tigers. He replaces Bryan Harsin, who was fired in October during his second season.

“Of all the candidates we considered, Hugh was the best fit,” Athletic Director John Cohen said in a statement. “Fit has several meanings, but the most important factors were student-athlete development, football strategy, recruiting and SEC experience.”

At Liberty, Freeze went 34-15 with a program that started playing at the top-tier Football Bowl Subdivision level in 2018. He led the Flames to a 10-1 record and a top-20 ranking in 2020, and they won a bowl game in each of his first three seasons.

While the Tigers are coming off two straight losing seasons under Harsin and, for the past four games, interim coach Carnell “Cadillac” Williams, Freeze has just one losing mark in 12 seasons as a head coach. Possibly of particular interest to denizens of the Plains, Freeze twice beat Alabama while at Mississippi. Auburn credited Freeze with an overall record of 103-47, including a 2011 season with Arkansas State and a 2008-09 stint at NAIA-level Lambuth.

That record reflects Freeze’s on-field results, but as far as the NCAA is concerned, he went 12-25 at Mississippi rather than 39-25. In 2019, the governing body vacated 33 Rebels wins from 2010 to 2016, including 27 under Freeze’s watch, for using players deemed ineligible as a result of academic, recruiting and booster misconduct.

The NCAA’s investigation had sparked a lawsuit against Mississippi from Houston Nutt, Freeze’s predecessor, which in turn led to reports in 2017 that Freeze used a school-issued phone to call a number associated with an escort service. That seemed to cost him the support of administrators at Mississippi, whose athletic director said school officials had unearthed “a pattern of personal misconduct inconsistent with the standards we have come to expect from the leader of our football team.”

Later that month, USA Today published allegations from three former students at a Memphis-based Christian school that Freeze engaged in inappropriate conduct while a coach and administrator there in the 1990s. In a statement to the news outlet, Freeze described the accusations as “totally false.”

Outspoken in his Christian beliefs, the 53-year-old Freeze landed in December 2018 at Liberty, which describes itself as “evangelical in both tradition and method.” Then-university president Jerry Falwell Jr., who approved the hiring along with Athletic Director Ian McCaw, said at the time: “That’s what Liberty is all about: love and forgiveness. All of us have had failings, and that’s the reason Jesus Christ died on the cross.”

This summer, Freeze was accused of sending an unsolicited direct message to Chelsea Andrews, a former Liberty class president who was part of a lawsuit filed by women claiming the school mishandled sexual assault and harassment cases while fostering an unsafe environment. Andrews had criticized Liberty for hiring Freeze and McCaw, who stepped down from his position as Baylor’s athletic director in 2016 amid a sexual assault scandal that also resulted in the ousters of football coach Art Briles and school president Kenneth Starr. In July, Andrews shared online a direct message that appeared to be from Freeze in which the coach said she didn’t “even know” McCaw and then praised the athletic director as a “Jesus like leader.”

“I haven’t responded to the other DMs he’s sent over the months,” Andrews, who recently emailed Auburn officials to urge them not to hire Freeze (via the Associated Press), wrote of him in July. “Publicly naming so he can see that I don’t want direct contact [with] him.”

Those tweets and other details of Freeze’s past caused some Auburn supporters to object to the prospect of his hiring when rumors first surfaced, following reports that current Mississippi coach Lane Kiffin rebuffed overtures from the Tigers.

Cohen, a former athletic director at Mississippi State who was hired by Auburn on the same day the school fired Harsin in October, said Monday that Freeze was chosen after Auburn conducted “a thoughtful, thorough, and well-vetted search.”

“I’m pleased that our Athletics Director John Cohen conducted a detailed and thorough national search process, and I look forward to welcoming Hugh and Jill Freeze to the Plains,” Auburn President Christopher B. Roberts said in a statement. “I am impressed with Coach Freeze’s focus on player development and his on-the-field success at multiple universities and at multiple levels.”

Freeze’s contract with Auburn is set to pay him $6.5 million annually over six years, according to unidentified sources who spoke with ESPN.

Describing Auburn as “one of the preeminent programs in college football,” Freeze thanked Roberts and Cohen for “this opportunity,” and he praised Williams for “the incredible job he did as interim head coach.”

“I’ve been fortunate to witness first-hand how special Auburn is during my time as a head coach in the SEC and while visiting my daughter Jordan who attended Auburn and currently lives in the community,” Freeze said in a statement. “I can’t wait to work with our student-athletes and the Auburn family to bring championships back to the Plains.”

