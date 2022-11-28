Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

“The standard is the standard.” The phrase most closely associated with Mike Tomlin is no mere bit of coach-speak and, as immortalized on a sign outside the Pittsburgh Steelers’ locker room, has come to encapsulate his entire approach. Have a sports betting question? Submit it here to have it answered by The Post’s Neil Greenberg. ArrowRight In December 2020, Tomlin explained it means “our job is to win.”

“Maybe the formula looks a little bit different,” the Steelers coach added at the time. “Maybe the process is a little bit more uncomfortable, based on circumstances and so forth, but the bottom line: Football is our game, our business is winning, and our intentions are to handle business.”

At that time, the Steelers were well on their way to upholding a high standard of prolonged success with a 12-4 record, and last season they arguably embodied the phrase even more closely by finding a way to scrape together a 9-7-1 campaign and a playoff appearance despite having some major on-field issues. That 2021 season was the 15th straight under Tomlin in which the team finished .500 or better — an NFL record.

This year’s team, however, is on pace to hand Tomlin his first losing record.

A 10-game stretch marked by uncharacteristically substandard play on offense and defense has resulted in a 3-7 record. That means Tomlin can afford just one more loss over the Steelers’ final seven games if he wants to avoid a streak-breaking blemish on a heretofore unprecedented career.

The good news is that the remaining schedule is not daunting. If the Steelers can find a way to split a pair of games down the stretch with the 7-4 Baltimore Ravens, they should like their chances of prevailing against the Indianapolis Colts, Atlanta Falcons, Carolina Panthers, Las Vegas Raiders and Cleveland Browns, all of whom have losing records.

The bad news is the Steelers have been just as mediocre as any of those teams. Pittsburgh’s offense entered Week 12 ranked 27th in the NFL in yards per game (312.2) and 28th in points (17.0), while its defense is 28th in yards allowed and 26th in points allowed.

At least the offense has something of an excuse, given that it is working through the growing pains of rookie quarterback Kenny Pickett, who didn’t ascend to the starting job until five games into the season. He had been behind Mitchell Trubisky since the spring, depriving Pickett, the 20th pick in April’s draft, of some experience that could have helped him avoid playing like one of the worst quarterbacks in the league thus far.

Tomlin said last week, ahead of Monday night’s game against the Colts, that Pickett’s development was “moving in the direction that we would like it to.”

“Could it move faster? Absolutely,” the coach added. “I don’t think anybody’s that patient, including Kenny. This is not a patient man’s business. You work while you wait, and that’s what he and we are doing.”

The meaning of ‘The Standard is the Standard’: pic.twitter.com/91I6yr7Zng — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) December 30, 2020

It hasn’t helped that Pittsburgh’s Najee Harris-led rushing attack has mostly sputtered alongside an offensive line graded 14th worst in run blocking by Pro Football Focus. Of greater concern, though, to Tomlin could be the performance of his defense, which is the highest-paid defensive unit in the NFL (per Over the Cap).

Even there, Tomlin could find something of an excuse, were he so inclined. Linebacker T.J. Watt, the NFL’s 2021 defensive player of the year and a three-time all-pro, was injured in a Week 1 win and did not return until Week 10, which perhaps not coincidentally brought another win.

In between, Pittsburgh went 1-6 and appeared to signal a possible resignation to its fate by shipping wide receiver Chase Claypool to the Chicago Bears at the trade deadline.

When asked the following week, however, what the “goal” for his team was the rest of the way, Tomlin replied, “We’re singularly focused on this week’s opportunity, which is to win this game.”

On whether the Claypool trade suggested the Steelers might be inclined to use their remaining games to get a look at younger players, the coach stood by his mantra.

“If it’s conducive to engineering victory,” he said. “That’s our sole agenda, putting together a plan and highlighting the skills of players that produce victory.”

Those words were offered before the return of Watt appeared to re-energize Pittsburgh’s defense in a 20-10 home victory over the Saints. Then came the Steelers’ most recent outing, a 37-30 home loss to the Cincinnati Bengals in which Pittsburgh surrendered 408 yards. Despite playing without star wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase and quickly losing starting running back Joe Mixon to the concussion protocol, the Bengals were able to mount scoring drives of 79, 92 and 93 yards.

“We’re not where we want to be, clearly, right now, but sitting here and sulking about it isn’t going to do anything,” Watt said afterward. “We have to be real with what we put on tape and can’t take everything personally. We have to digest the film, and we have to practice hard and then come out next week with a better performance.”

Telling reporters after the Bengals game that it was “very frustrating” to be dealing with another loss instead of being able to build on the win over the Saints, defensive tackle Cameron Heyward said, “We talk about climbing out of a hole, but we just keep digging ourselves more and more into that hole.”

To a certain degree, this year’s Steelers could be experiencing regression to the mean, given that their 2021 squad exceeded its expected record. That team was outscored 398-343, but it went 7-1-1 in games decided by seven points or fewer. So far this year, Pittsburgh is 2-4 in those games while being outscored 244-170 overall.

Another difference with last year is that those Steelers were guided by quarterback Ben Roethlisberger, then clearly on his last legs in his 18th season but who had enough guile to help his team find ways to win. Pittsburgh’s defense was also slightly better in 2021, although it still ranked in the bottom half of the league after being a top-five unit the previous two years.

This season is Tomlin’s first without Roethlisberger, and it probably will be the first to end with the coach, who has gone 8-8 three times, staring forlornly upward at .500.

