Stone Bridge gets familiar foe in semifinals; Patuxent preps for title game

Most Stone Bridge seniors have lost just one game in their high school careers. That makes their goals a little different from other area powers. August and September are defined by learning experiences for inevitable postseason runs in November and December. They provide chances to see which players fit where, and for Stone Bridge, opportunities to figure out how it might fare against a rival down south.

After a 42-0 win over Mountain View in the Class 5 Region C final on Friday, Stone Bridge will play Richmond-area power Highland Springs in a state semifinal Saturday. It will be the third straight year the teams meet in the playoffs and sixth matchup since 2015. Though Highland Springs holds a 3-2 series edge, Stone Bridge has won the last two meetings, including an overtime championship thriller in the spring of 2021.

“We don’t shy away from it,” Stone Bridge Coach Mickey Thompson said. “Third week of the season we’re talking about, ‘Well, you can do that now, but you can’t do that against Highland Springs.’ Week 4, Week 5, [Highland Springs] is what we know we are getting ready for.”

Most players from last year’s state semifinal game return for this season’s iteration, which will be played at Highland Springs. Stone Bridge, which showed some flaws early in the season, looks different than its August squad.

Seniors Colton Hinton and Zeke Wimbush still star on offense, but Wimbush — traditionally a receiver — splits quarterbacking duties with starter Mario Suarez. The offensive line and defensive unit have jelled, Thompson said, a testament to chemistry that can take time to build.

Now, the Bulldogs are ready for the challenge.

“It’s probably my favorite thing,” Thompson said of facing the Springers. “I mean, we’ve lost our fair share. ... But when you’re playing someone you have a respect for, who plays hard and is well-coached? It’s the most rewarding thing you can get in high school sports.”

— Spencer Nusbaum

Proud Patuxent preps for title game

Patuxent Coach Steve Crounse knows all about the singular joys and strange quirks this week will provide as his team prepares for the Maryland 2A/1A championship. He took the Panthers to the state final in 2015, in his first stint as head coach. Now back with the program, Crounse and the Panthers have surged to the end of the bracket and a Saturday meeting with Baltimore powerhouse Dunbar.

“I’d be lying if I told you [this week] didn’t feel different,” Crounse said. “You’re the only sports team out there for one. There are some lonely, dark nights out there on the practice field.”

But the stage can help a team focus, and Crounse likes to tell his group to focus on the familiarity and the simplicity of it all.

“Ultimately it’s just a football game,” he said. “We go to Navy Stadium and its still a 100-yard field. It’s still football. You have to break through the pageantry of it and get to the root. You make sure the kids understand that they’ve played in a million football games and this is just a bigger venue with bigger stakes.”

The Panthers looked comfortable and confident Friday as they earned a 43-21 win over Harford Tech in the semifinals. They racked up 281 yards rushing with a stable of ball-carriers. And senior Asa Locks nabbed a pick-six at the end of the first half to give the team a boost.

None of these players were around for that trip to the state final in 2015, but Patuxent is a tight-knit football community, and that history and pride should be especially helpful this week.

“This is a really close group, and they may not have played in a lot of big Patuxent games, but they’ve attended them when they were in middle school or elementary school,” Crounse said. “They feel connected historically to the program and they just want to step up and do their part.”

— Michael Errigo

Games to Watch

Quince Orchard vs. C.H. Flowers, Thursday, 7 p.m. at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium

Arundel vs. North Point, Friday, 7:30 p.m. at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium

Madison at Fairfax, Saturday, 2 p.m.

Friendship Collegiate vs. Theodore Roosevelt, Saturday, 3:30 p.m. at Howard University

Players of the Week

Zeke Wimbush, Stone Bridge: The Bulldogs prolonged their quest for a third straight state title thanks to the multi-positional senior who scored three touchdowns in a 42-0 Class 5 Region D final win over Mountain View.

Dillon Dunathan, Damascus: The senior headlined a fierce rushing attack for the Hornets by racking up 246 yards and four touchdowns as Damascus trounced River Hill, 42-7, in the Maryland 3A semifinals.

Jeremiah Roberson, Coolidge: The senior threw for 195 yards and three touchdowns, as the Colts beat Maret, 37-8, in the D.C. State Athletic Association Class A championship.

DeMatha’s tough ending

In his 33 seasons coaching DeMatha, Bill McGregor has finished on the winning and losing sides of Washington Catholic Athletic Conference championship games. Those experiences didn’t lighten the anguish of losing, 7-3, to St. John’s in the final Nov. 20 at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium.

“You put in so much time and so much energy,” said McGregor, 73. “It hurts when you lose. The Thanksgiving turkey didn’t taste quite as good.”

Still, McGregor expressed his appreciation to his players afterward. DeMatha (10-2) finished the regular season undefeated in WCAC play and featured one of the best defenses McGregor has witnessed. In October, McGregor became the fourth coach in Maryland history to surpass 300 career victories.

“We just try to take that, learn from that and carry it over,” McGregor said, “and continue the great tradition we have here at DeMatha.”

While winning DeMatha’s first championship since 2016 would have bolstered the résumé for this year’s defense, the Hyattsville powerhouse allowed 65 points against one of the D.C. area’s toughest schedules.

McGregor, who has guided DeMatha to 17 of its WCAC-record 24 championships, planned to review this season with his coaching staff Tuesday and prepare for another campaign.

“You just have to pick it up and just go from there because you have another group of young men coming up,” McGregor said. “They’re fantastic, and you can’t wait to go work with them and try to give them as fine of a season as they possibly can have.”

— Kyle Melnick

Friendship keeps season alive

Friendship Collegiate us headed back to the DCSAA Class AA final after knocking off defending champion Archbishop Carroll, 27-14 in the semifinals Saturday.

“Anytime you have an opportunity to compete for a championship, it’s a blessing,” said Coach Mike Hunter, who’s team will match up with Turkey Bowl champion Theodore Roosevelt. “Despite our success in this tournament over the years, we never take this opportunity to compete for granted.”

Entering the fourth quarter down 14-6, the Knights, affectionately known as the Beach Boyz, were staring down a disappointing conclusion to their season. Instead, they went on a 21-0 run to close out the game.

Running back Raynard Dugger kickstarted the run with a five-yard touchdown run that brought the Knights within 14-12 with eight minutes to play.

Then Jaylen Croskey found Diondre Wooden with three minutes remaining for a 50-yard touchdown pass. A successful two-point conversion pushed the lead to 20-14.

“The way the guys kept fighting was really nice to see,” Hunter said. “Throughout the season, we’ve struggled with keeping our heads up when facing adversity, and as a result some games really got away from us.”

The Knights (7-5) finished 3-7 last season and missed the DCSAA playoffs entirely.

— Tramel Raggs

