World Cup live updates Cameroon vs. Serbia to start a new day in Qatar

KHOR, Qatar — With a big whew near closing time, Germany upped its chances to do something rarer than rare in its decorated World Cup history. It still can climb out of the crypt just before the lid shuts.

A 1-1 draw with Spain at Al Bayt Stadium in a match of European bigwigs left the Germans on one point in two matches and still at the bottom of Group E, yet sitting down there with hope. Nobody has qualified or bowed out yet in this Group of Life, so if Germany can defeat Costa Rica, which has three points, maybe it can pip Japan, which also has three points, if Japan loses to Spain, which has four.