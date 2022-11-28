The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness

World Cup live updates Cameroon vs. Serbia to start a new day in Qatar

Aleksandar Mitrovic and Serbia will be seeking their first points of the World Cup against Cameroon. (Lars Baron/Getty Images)
Updated November 28, 2022 at 4:20 a.m. EST|Published November 28, 2022 at 4:00 a.m. EST

The World Cup continues Monday in Qatar with the end of the second round of games in the group stage. The day’s two best matchups come later, when Group G leaders Brazil and Switzerland meet at 11 a.m. Eastern before Cristiano Ronaldo and Portugal face Luis Suárez and Uruguay in a star-studded Group H clash at 2 p.m. First, Cameroon and Serbia play at 5 a.m., with each team seeking its first point in Group G, before Son Heung-min and South Korea take the field against Ghana in a Group H match at 8. Continue reading for live updates and highlights.

Here’s what to know

  • Brazil had a magical moment in its opener against Serbia on Thursday thanks to Richarlison, and the world’s top-ranked team can take control of Group G on Monday against Switzerland, which also won its first game.
  • Cristiano Ronaldo and Portugal won a wild 3-2 game against Ghana in their first appearance, but they will probably need to tighten up against a dynamic Uruguay side that settled for a draw in its first game against South Korea.
  • The World Cup continues Tuesday with four more games, including the United States’ must-win clash against Iran. Find the full schedule and standings here, and the advancement scenarios here.

World Cup in Qatar

USMNT: The United States faced England in its second World Cup game Friday. The match ended in a 0-0 draw, leaving the United States feeling good about its performance but also leaving Group B wildly unsettled heading into Tuesday’s finales.

Political protest: The looming backdrop to Iran’s World Cup campaign is a nationwide protest movement back home targeting its clerical leadership, and the tensions, inescapable and persistent, are spilling onto the field.

Perspective: The beautiful game is fine. Suitcases full of cash are better. Read Sally Jenkins on the human rights controversy in Qatar.

