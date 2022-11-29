College Football Playoff rankings: USC up to No. 4, Ohio State is fifth

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

As if losing to archrival Michigan for a second straight year wasn’t painful enough, Ohio State’s resounding defeat at home Saturday cost it a berth in the College Football Playoff, at least for the time being. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The Buckeyes (11-1) tumbled from second to fifth in the penultimate rankings, which were revealed Tuesday. Moving up two slots into the all-important fourth position was Southern California (11-1), which beat then-No. 15 Notre Dame (8-4), 38-27, at home Saturday.

The CFP selection committee rewarded the Wolverines (12-0) for their big win by elevating them from third to No. 2. In turn, TCU (12-0) jumped up one spot to No. 3 after trouncing Iowa State on Saturday, 62-14.

As expected, Georgia (12-0) remained No. 1 after getting off to a slow start against Georgia Tech before dominating the second half for a 37-14 win. The defending national champion Bulldogs completed back-to-back undefeated regular seasons for the first time in the program’s history.

The final rankings will be released Sunday, after the major conference championship games are played. In the SEC, Georgia is set to square off with No. 14 LSU (9-3), while Michigan plays Purdue (8-4) in the Big Ten and TCU takes on No. 10 Kansas State (9-3) in the Big 12. USC will risk its newfound place in the top four in a Pac-12 title showdown Friday with No. 11 Utah (9-3), which handed the Trojans their only loss.

In other words, a few opportunities remain for teams to possibly play themselves in or out of the four-team playoff, although it might require an upset to oust a member of the top three.

As it was, Saturday featured plenty of upheaval in the top 10, given not only Ohio State’s loss but defeats suffered by the fifth-, eighth- and ninth-ranked squads. At No. 5, LSU had been on the precipice of playoff inclusion, but it fell to Texas A&M (5-7). Then-No. 8 Clemson (10-2) lost by one point at home to in-state rival South Carolina (8-4), while then-No. 9 Oregon (9-3) blew a 21-point lead in the second half and fell to Oregon State (9-3), 38-34.

Taking immediate advantage of those results were: Alabama (10-2), which went from No. 7 to No. 6; Tennessee (10-2), which rose from 10th to seventh; Penn State (10-2), which ascended from 11th to eighth; and Kansas State, which saw the committee move it from 12th to 10th.

While Clemson held on to a spot in the top 10 at No. 9, LSU plummeted all the way to 14th. Oregon dropped to 16th, one spot below Oregon State.

In comments on ESPN immediately following the rankings reveal, CFP selection committee chairman Boo Corrigan played it coy when asked whether this week’s conference title game results might affect the final list.

“There are still four teams in front of them that are still playing games,” he said of Ohio State and Alabama. Of keeping the Buckeyes ahead of the Crimson Tide, Corrigan indicated the committee was more impressed by Ohio State’s quality wins over Penn State and Notre Dame than by Alabama’s wins over Texas and Mississippi State.

Also the athletic director at North Carolina State, Corrigan added that Georgia did nothing to “diminish” its top-dog status, in terms of possibly getting displaced by Michigan.

Here is the complete top 25:

1. Georgia (12-0)

2. Michigan (12-0)

3. TCU (12-0)

4. USC (11-1)

5. Ohio State (11-1)

6. Alabama (10-2)

7. Tennessee (10-2)

8. Penn State (10-2)

9. Clemson (10-2)

10. Kansas State (9-3)

11. Utah (9-3)

12. Washington (10-2)

13. Florida State (9-3)

14. LSU (9-3)

15. Oregon State (9-3)

16. Oregon 9-3)

17. UCLA (9-3)

18. Tulane (10-2)

19. South Carolina (8-4)

20. Texas (8-4)

21. Notre Dame (8-4)

22. Central Florida (9-3)

23. North Carolina (9-3)

24. Mississippi State (8-4)

25. North Carolina State (8-4)

South Carolina, Mississippi State and North Carolina State entered the rankings this week. Falling out of the top 25 were Mississippi (8-4), Cincinnati (9-3) and Louisville (7-5).

