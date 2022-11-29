England tops Wales, after it couldn’t score until it did, and did, and did

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

RAYYAN, Qatar — After a first half that may have caused many English people to engage in the fine art of consternation, England soared and scored again at last on Tuesday night, splashing a one-two of goals across mere seconds just beyond halftime and veering toward the knockout stages. Want World Cup news as it happens? Download The Post’s app and turn on alert notifications for Sports and Breaking News. ArrowRight With its 3-0 win over Wales in the odd, intra-national, international scrap at Ahmad bin Ali Stadium, England won World Cup Group B with seven points, having looked sublime, suitable and so-so during its three matches. It will play Senegal on Sunday in the round of 16, four years after it rummaged around to find its first semifinal since 1990 and only its second since 1966.

It went from suitable to sublime in the 50th and 51st minutes, with both goals starring Marcus Rashford, the 25-year-old who has played for Manchester United since age 7. First he sent a free kick that looked downright celestial from the middle of the top of the box, shipping it over the right side of the wall and up into the right corner of the goal, and next he disrupted Wales’s Ben Davies as Davies tried to clear.

That made the ball skip to Harry Kane, who charged near the right side of the box and crossed all the way across to nowhere — until Phil Foden came racing in to bang it into the net.

It looked like manna for the fans behind that goal who hadn’t seen an England goal in the previous three halves, counting the goalless draw against the United States. For added manna, Rashford scored in the 68th minute with a left-footed blast through legs and limbs and past goalkeeper Danny Ward’s right side, then he exited in the 75th minute to a swell of applause from the “God Save The King” portion of the crowd.

Off as well went Wales, having graced a World Cup for the first time since 1958, back when it forced Brazil to require a 66th-minute goal from a 17-year-old Pele to strain past Wales in the quarterfinals, and back when Wales went by “God Save The Queen” at anthem time, according to the BCC.

Now the Welsh in red gave a final goose bump of a “Hen Wlad Fy Nhadau” anthem, followed by England’s equally belted “God Save The King,” and soon the nation with 84.3 percent of the United Kingdom population began besting the admirable sorts from 4.7 percent of the same population.

The Welsh bowed out of another pinnacle six years after their Euro 2016 semifinal joy in France, even if they staved off the bowing-out for a good while in Qatar. They engaged England in a first half that technically did occur even if nothing much occurred within it. England achieved a soft domination of play. Wales went almost the entire 45-plus-five without a shot or even a shot at a shot or really even a shot at a shot at a shot. Jordan Pickford, the England goalkeeper, almost could have used the time to answer texts and emails.

There did come some kind of mild palpitation in the 10th minute, when Kane sent a dreamy ball in to a streaking Rashford, who moved in against Ward, the two of them alone together for a flash until a teetering Ward caught Rashford’s bid with his left biceps.

England had other misses, such as when Foden yanked one up over the goal, when Connor Roberts made a fine thwarting of an England jailbreak to the box initiated by Foden, and when Ward caught an easy John Stones header with one foot behind the line but the ball kept in front.

Often, Wales filled the box it defended with much of the Welsh population, which makes for excellent company unless you’re trying to score on it.

Meanwhile, the English end in white boomed a few renditions of “God Save The King,” while the Welsh end in red replied with booming booing. All was benign, including the threats on goals, until the stage and the threats got more serious.

