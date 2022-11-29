The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness

Billionaire Jeff Skoll joins Monumental Sports as minority investor

By
November 29, 2022 at 4:55 p.m. EST
Jeff Skoll (not pictured) will join chairman Ted Leonsis and vice chairman Sheila Johnson in the Monumental Sports & Entertainment ownership group. (Jonathan Newton/The Washington Post)

The ownership group of the Washington Wizards, Capitals and Mystics has a new minority investor in eBay billionaire Jeff Skoll, Monumental Sports & Entertainment announced Tuesday.

Skoll was eBay’s first full-time hire and first president, leading the online auction site through its initial public offering before leaving in 2001 to pursue a diverse array of projects. The 57-year-old is a celebrated philanthropist whose portfolio includes the Skoll Foundation, Capricorn Investment Group and Participant, which produced the Oscar-winning film “Spotlight” and blockbuster documentaries such as “An Inconvenient Truth” and “Fast Food Nation.”

Get the full experience.Choose your plan

Financial details of the deal were not made available. According to Forbes, the new investment pushed the controlling enterprise value of Monumental Sports to $4.1 billion.

Skoll’s joining Monumental Sports comes at a busy time for Chairman and Principal Owner Ted Leonsis.

Monumental Sports halts promotion of FTX; Wizards giveaways will continue

Leonsis is heading a group that is a leading candidate to take over ownership of the Washington Nationals from the Lerner family, which announced its intention to sell the baseball team this spring.

Owning the Nationals would expand Leonsis’s already wide footprint in Washington; Monumental Sports acquired full ownership of NBC Sports Washington in September and holds the exclusive local TV media rights to Capitals and Wizards’ games.

Leonsis tweeted the announcement of Skoll’s investment Tuesday afternoon, calling the billionaire a “longtime friend.”

Leonsis purchased the Capitals from owner Abe Pollin in 1999 and became the majority owner of the Wizards and Mystics in 2010. Forbes values the Wizards at $2.5 billion and the Capitals at $1.2 billion.

Loading...