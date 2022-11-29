Billionaire Jeff Skoll joins Monumental Sports as minority investor

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

The ownership group of the Washington Wizards, Capitals and Mystics has a new minority investor in eBay billionaire Jeff Skoll, Monumental Sports & Entertainment announced Tuesday. Skoll was eBay’s first full-time hire and first president, leading the online auction site through its initial public offering before leaving in 2001 to pursue a diverse array of projects. The 57-year-old is a celebrated philanthropist whose portfolio includes the Skoll Foundation, Capricorn Investment Group and Participant, which produced the Oscar-winning film “Spotlight” and blockbuster documentaries such as “An Inconvenient Truth” and “Fast Food Nation.”

Financial details of the deal were not made available. According to Forbes, the new investment pushed the controlling enterprise value of Monumental Sports to $4.1 billion.

Advertisement

Skoll’s joining Monumental Sports comes at a busy time for Chairman and Principal Owner Ted Leonsis.

Leonsis is heading a group that is a leading candidate to take over ownership of the Washington Nationals from the Lerner family, which announced its intention to sell the baseball team this spring.

Owning the Nationals would expand Leonsis’s already wide footprint in Washington; Monumental Sports acquired full ownership of NBC Sports Washington in September and holds the exclusive local TV media rights to Capitals and Wizards’ games.

Excited to announce Jeff Skoll as the newest minority investor in Monumental Sports and Entertainment. Jeff is a longtime friend, philanthropist, and social entrepreneur. Welcome Jeff! https://t.co/zsR3p7V0ht — Ted Leonsis (@TedLeonsis) November 29, 2022

Leonsis tweeted the announcement of Skoll’s investment Tuesday afternoon, calling the billionaire a “longtime friend.”

Leonsis purchased the Capitals from owner Abe Pollin in 1999 and became the majority owner of the Wizards and Mystics in 2010. Forbes values the Wizards at $2.5 billion and the Capitals at $1.2 billion.

GiftOutline Gift Article