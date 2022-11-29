Nationals dip into free agency to sign third baseman Jeimer Candelario

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

The Washington Nationals made a small splash in the free agent market when they signed infielder Jeimer Candelario to a one-year major league deal, according to multiple people with knowledge of the situation. Candelario, 29, was non-tendered by the Detroit Tigers earlier this month before signing with the Nationals. The terms of the deal are not yet known.

Candelario has primarily played third base in his seven-year career with the Chicago Cubs and Tigers, but has also started at first base and as a designated hitter. He put together a strong year in 2020 by posting a .297 batting average, .369 on-base percentage and .503 slugging percentage. The following year, he tied for the major league lead in doubles (42) with three players including that year’s MVP Bryce Harper.

But his numbers significantly declined last season. He hit .217 and, though he hit 13 homers, he didn’t have nearly the same power and only had 19 doubles. Now, he’ll have a chance to compete for the third base job with Carter Kieboom and Ildemaro Vargas.

Advertisement

Last offseason, the Nationals signed Maikel Franco to a one-year minor league deal as insurance behind Kieboom. But when Kieboom went down with a strained flexor mass that required Tommy John surgery, Franco filled his spot. Then Franco was released after being outplayed by Vargas.

Kieboom is expected to be ready for spring training, but how he performs remains to be seen. And his competition is stiffer than it was a year ago. Candelario has a career 98 OPS+, a metric used to compare hitters across the sport with 100 as the average. And though Vargas will probably be a utility player, he hit .280 in 53 games with Washington at the end of last season with a 103 OPS+.

General Manager Mike Rizzo said at the general managers’ meetings earlier this month that the team would look to add the most impactful bat that it could to fill positions of need on the roster. He also mentioned that he wanted his infield defense to play like they did toward the end of the season when they improved as a group.

Advertisement

Candelario has -19 defensive runs saved in his career, so he’s not expected to be stellar at the hot corner. But his bat can provide some power for a Nationals lineup that hit the third-fewest homers in the league a year ago; he’s hit 29 in the last two seasons. And he’s a switch hitter who has hit significantly better against lefties than righties (.270 batting average versus .230).

For a rebuilding team that isn’t ready to compete yet, the move is a low-risk deal to slightly upgrade its roster. If Kieboom ultimately does win the job, Candelario could be insurance behind him at third or could also find a spot in the lineup at first base or DH. But if Candelario does end up starting the season at third base and performs well, the Nationals could flip him at the deadline and add some more depth to their farm system.

GiftOutline Gift Article