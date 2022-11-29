The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness

World Cup live updates United States faces Iran in must-win Group B clash

The U.S. men’s national team needs a win to stay alive at the World Cup. (Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post)
By
, 
, 
and 
 
clock iconUpdated just now

The U.S. men’s national team meets Iran at the World Cup on Tuesday, a match it must win to advance to the round of 16. After playing to draws against Wales and England, who play each other Tuesday, the Americans will be eliminated with a draw or a loss. Coach Gregg Berhalter’s U.S. squad, led by star Christian Pulisic and captain Tyler Adams, faces an Iran team that fell to England and beat Wales. Iran’s World Cup campaign has drawn the spotlight during this global event amid a protest movement targeting the country’s clerical leadership. Follow along for live updates and highlights from the games.

Here’s what to know

  • The United States is coming off a scoreless draw against England. The Americans looked disciplined and mature in that match, never veering from Berhalter’s plan. But while they controlled large swaths of the match, the Americans continued to have trouble scoring.
  • As the protests in Iran continue, the country’s national team is in a vise. Last week, authorities arrested a former national team player, Voria Ghafouri, in Iran, in what was widely seen as a warning to members of the World Cup squad to keep their mouths shut.
  • The World Cup continues with more four games Wednesday. Find the full group stage schedule and updated group standings here. Find the knockout round bracket and schedule here.
Press Enter to skip to end of carousel

Here's what to know:

The United States is coming off a scoreless draw against England. The Americans looked disciplined and mature in that match, never veering from Berhalter’s plan. But while they controlled large swaths of the match, the Americans continued to have trouble scoring.
As the protests in Iran continue, the country’s national team is in a vise. Last week, authorities arrested a former national team player, Voria Ghafouri, in Iran, in what was widely seen as a warning to members of the World Cup squad to keep their mouths shut.
The World Cup continues with more four games Wednesday. Find the full group stage schedule and updated group standings here. Find the knockout round bracket and schedule here.

1/3

End of carousel

World Cup in Qatar

The latest: The World Cup continues Tuesday with four more games, including the United States’ must-win clash against Iran. Follow our live coverage for the latest news, updates and highlights.

USMNT: Ahead of their game against Iran, Coach Gregg Berhalter and Tyler Adams fielded questions fueled by a controversy created by their own governing body. In recent graphics posted to social media, the U.S. Soccer Federation removed a symbol in the middle of the flag associated with Iran’s clerical leaders — its way of supporting “women in Iran fighting for basic human rights,” it said.

Tiebreakers and advancement scenarios: The World Cup’s 32 teams have completed their second group-stage games, and the scenarios for advancement are now clear. Two teams from all eight groups advance and are then slotted into a 16-team knockout bracket that will determine the participants in the Dec. 18 final.

Loading...