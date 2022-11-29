World Cup live updates United States faces Iran in must-win Group B clash

As far as tactical identities go, Gregg Berhalter has reveled in regularity as the U.S. men’s national team coach. The defining traits since he took the helm in December 2018 : a 4-3-3 formation with two advanced midfielders and one defensive midfielder; a high press paired with a high defensive line; and an attacking philosophy geared toward building out of the back, winning the physical battle in the midfield and playing through its wingers in transition.

When Berhalter’s U.S. teams have strayed from those standards, the results haven’t always been pretty. The short-lived 2019 experiment that saw Tyler Adams deployed as a hybrid defender-midfielder was never going to maximize the budding midfield general’s talent. A switch to a 3-4-3 alignment for the Concacaf Nations League final against Mexico in June 2021 left the Americans repeatedly playing from behind until they changed formations and won the title in extra time. The United States again trotted out a three-man back line for a World Cup qualifier against Honduras in September 2021, trailing at halftime before second-half adjustments sparked a 4-1 victory — the Americans’ only road win as Berhalter steered the team to Qatar.