World Cup

What questions do you have about U.S. men’s national team? Ask The Post.

By
and 
 
November 29, 2022 at 5:45 p.m. EST
U.S. midfielder Weston McKennie. (Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post)

Four years after the U.S. men’s national team watched the World Cup in Russia from home, the Americans find themselves back in the knockout stage on soccer’s grandest stage after capping an unbeaten opening round with a 1-0 win over Iran on Tuesday.

As the United States prepares to face the Netherlands in the round of 16 on Saturday, contributing soccer reporters Ella Brockway and Thomas Floyd will be taking your questions on the Americans’ victory over Iran, their matchup with the Oranje and anything else you want to discuss about the World Cup in Qatar. We’ll starting answering your questions at 12 p.m. Eastern time Wednesday, but feel free to get your questions in early.

Send us your questions below. The question box includes a space for your name, but this is optional. Your question may be edited for accuracy and clarity.

Dan Steinberg, an editor for The Post’s Sports section, produced this Q&A.

