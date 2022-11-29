World Cup

World Cup bracket and knockout round schedule

By
November 29, 2022 at 12:12 p.m. EST

The World Cup knockout-round bracket is starting to take shape as Groups A and B conclude play on Tuesday, with four teams moving on and four teams going home.

The Netherlands and Senegal were the first teams to know their destinations, finishing first and second in Group A, respectively, as Ecuador and Qatar were eliminated. In Group B, England and Iran start the day with the most points, but the United States needs only to beat Iran to advance. Wales, facing England and a big points deficit, has a tougher task.

The Netherlands will next face Group B’s runner-up, while the Group B winner will face Senegal. All the advancement scenarios and tiebreakers can be found here.

Follow our live World Cup updates for highlights and analysis from each match. Here’s today’s schedule.

Tuesday’s schedule

The Netherlands defeated Qatar, 2-0, and won Group A with seven points. Senegal defeated Ecuador, 2-1 and finished second in Group A with six points.

In the second set of simultaneous games later Tuesday, England can advance out of Group B with a win or a draw, while Iran needs a win or a draw coupled with an England win or draw. The United States needs a win over Iran to advance, while Wales needs a win and some help.

Live updates from the World Cup

Up next ...

On Wednesday, Groups C and D will conclude. Argentina is looking to survive Group C after a shocking opening loss to Saudi Arabia, while Mexico needs a win over Saudi Arabia and some help. In Group D, France has already clinched a spot. Australia, Denmark and Tunisia are still alive. The winner of Group C will face the runner-up from Group D, while the Group D winner will face the Group C runner-up.

Looking ahead at the rest of the World Cup

Here’s a look at the rest of the tournament’s schedule. All times Eastern. All matches will air on Fox in the United States.

What to know about the World Cup group stage

Group A: The Netherlands defeated Senegal, tied with Ecuador and then had no trouble with Qatar, finishing the group stage without a loss, conceding just a single goal. Senegal and Ecuador always seemed likely to compete for the second slot, and Senegal’s 2-1 win on Tuesday was the deciding factor. Qatar, the host country, was the first team eliminated from the tournament.

Group B: England, attempting to claim its first World Cup title since 1966, is in excellent shape after a dominant win over Iran followed by a nervy draw with the United States. Iran, after a thrilling win over Wales, will need at least a draw against the Americans on Monday, while the United States needs to beat Iran to prolong its stay. Wales can only stay alive with a victory.

World Cup in Qatar

The latest: The World Cup continues Tuesday with four more games, including the United States’ must-win clash against Iran. Follow our live coverage for the latest news, updates and highlights.

USMNT: Ahead of their game against Iran, Coach Gregg Berhalter and Tyler Adams fielded questions fueled by a controversy created by their own governing body. In recent graphics posted to social media, the U.S. Soccer Federation removed a symbol in the middle of the flag associated with Iran’s clerical leaders — its way of supporting “women in Iran fighting for basic human rights,” it said.

Tiebreakers and advancement scenarios: The World Cup’s 32 teams have completed their second group-stage games, and the scenarios for advancement are now clear. Two teams from all eight groups advance and are then slotted into a 16-team knockout bracket that will determine the participants in the Dec. 18 final.

