World Cup live updates Netherlands, Ecuador in position to advance from Group A

Four nations will secure spots in the knockout round of the World Cup on Tuesday, beginning with two from Group A after the group’s final games, which began at 10 a.m. Eastern time. Netherlands and Ecuador lead the group and are in the best position to advance, but Senegal also has a reasonable path. At 2 p.m., the United States faces a must-win game against Iran to reach the knockout round out of Group B, and England should be able to play its way through. Continue reading for live updates and highlights from the games.
World Cup in Qatar
The latest: The World Cup continues Tuesday with four more games, including the United States’ must-win clash against Iran. Follow our live coverage for the latest news, updates and highlights.
USMNT: Ahead of their game against Iran, Coach Gregg Berhalter and Tyler Adams fielded questions fueled by a controversy created by their own governing body. In recent graphics posted to social media, the U.S. Soccer Federation removed a symbol in the middle of the flag associated with Iran’s clerical leaders — its way of supporting “women in Iran fighting for basic human rights,” it said.
Tiebreakers and advancement scenarios: The World Cup’s 32 teams have completed their second group-stage games, and the scenarios for advancement are now clear. Two teams from all eight groups advance and are then slotted into a 16-team knockout bracket that will determine the participants in the Dec. 18 final.