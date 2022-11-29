World Cup live updates Netherlands, Ecuador in position to advance from Group A

Four nations will secure spots in the knockout round of the World Cup on Tuesday, beginning with two from Group A after the group’s final games, which began at 10 a.m. Eastern time. Netherlands and Ecuador lead the group and are in the best position to advance, but Senegal also has a reasonable path. At 2 p.m., the United States faces a must-win game against Iran to reach the knockout round out of Group B, and England should be able to play its way through. Continue reading for live updates and highlights from the games.