World Cup live updates Netherlands vs. Qatar, Ecuador vs. Senegal to decide Group A

World Cup in Qatar

The latest: The World Cup continues Tuesday with four more games, including the United States’ must-win clash against Iran. Follow our live coverage for the latest news, updates and highlights.

USMNT: Ahead of their game against Iran, Coach Gregg Berhalter and Tyler Adams fielded questions fueled by a controversy created by their own governing body. In recent graphics posted to social media, the U.S. Soccer Federation removed a symbol in the middle of the flag associated with Iran’s clerical leaders — its way of supporting “women in Iran fighting for basic human rights,” it said.

Tiebreakers and advancement scenarios: The World Cup’s 32 teams have completed their second group-stage games, and the scenarios for advancement are now clear. Two teams from all eight groups advance and are then slotted into a 16-team knockout bracket that will determine the participants in the Dec. 18 final.