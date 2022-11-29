The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness

World Cup live updates Netherlands vs. Qatar, Ecuador vs. Senegal to decide Group A

Ecuador can advance to the knockout round with a win or a draw Tuesday against Senegal. (Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post)
By
, 
and 
 
Updated November 29, 2022 at 9:42 a.m. EST|Published November 29, 2022 at 9:00 a.m. EST

Four nations will secure spots in the knockout round of the World Cup on Tuesday, beginning with two from Group A after the group’s final games at 10 a.m. Eastern time. Netherlands and Ecuador lead the group and are in the best position to advance, but Senegal also has a reasonable path. At 2 p.m., the United States faces a must-win game against Iran to reach the knockout round out of Group B, and England should be able to play its way through. Continue reading for live updates and highlights from the games.

View live politics updates

Here’s what to know

  • Netherlands will reach the round of 16 with a win or a draw against Qatar, which has looked overmatched and has already been eliminated from contention. Ecuador is assured a spot with a win or a draw against Senegal, which would advance with a win but is otherwise almost certain to be eliminated.
  • In Group B, the Americans can only advance with a win over Iran, which would get through with a win and possibly with a draw. England would move on with a win or draw against Wales, which needs a win and a U.S.-Iran draw to have a realistic shot.
  • The World Cup continues Wednesday, when Group C and Group D will be decided. Find the full schedule and updated standings here. Find the full advancement scenarios and tiebreakers here.

World Cup in Qatar

The latest: The World Cup continues Tuesday with four more games, including the United States’ must-win clash against Iran. Follow our live coverage for the latest news, updates and highlights.

USMNT: Ahead of their game against Iran, Coach Gregg Berhalter and Tyler Adams fielded questions fueled by a controversy created by their own governing body. In recent graphics posted to social media, the U.S. Soccer Federation removed a symbol in the middle of the flag associated with Iran’s clerical leaders — its way of supporting “women in Iran fighting for basic human rights,” it said.

Tiebreakers and advancement scenarios: The World Cup’s 32 teams have completed their second group-stage games, and the scenarios for advancement are now clear. Two teams from all eight groups advance and are then slotted into a 16-team knockout bracket that will determine the participants in the Dec. 18 final.

Loading...