Wait, is that Australia, waltzing into the World Cup knockout stage?

WAKRAH, Qatar — Australia barely wriggled into this World Cup like some gritty but gasping marsupial, while Denmark came in after recent heights as a sleek, fashionable pick to go far, but then there’s sports, and sports always reserves the right to take your assumptions and shove them clear to Sydney.
So it goes that Australia, a country which knows sports arguably better than any other, is going to the knockout stage and Denmark, the fetching Euro 2020 semifinalist, is not. So it went that the yellow-shirted Australian corner of the 41,232 in Al Janoub Stadium wound up reveling Wednesday night in the Socceroos’ 1-0 win over the Danes that featured more Danish possession but not all much flukiness. And so it ended up that the public address wound up playing a jubilant “Down Under” after the whistle, even if it did feel odd to sit in a country mostly dry and ponder the lyric: “ … where beer does flow and men chunder.”
A keen DJ in the PA booth followed it with “Waltzing Matilda,” forever touching.
“I’m proud, exhausted, everything really,” Mathew Leckie, the Australian who scored the lone goal in the 60th minute, told the TV broadcasts afterward. “It’s hard to describe the emotions right now … The last 15, 20 minutes, we battled until the end. It didn’t matter what they threw at us, we weren’t conceding.”
Australia, an afterthought among afterthoughts in the 32-team field, finished a whoa of a second in Group D on six points alongside regal France, which had whacked Australia, 4-1, to grab the edge in goal difference. Australia will play the Group C winner, perhaps Argentina, very much not an afterthought, in the round of 16. As it rides its fifth straight World Cup to its first knockouts since the first one, Australia will not mind if you pooh-pooh it once more.
It has been through some fresh hell.
It needed drama just to get here. It had to nudge past the United Arab Emirates in the Asian playoff on a goal in the 84th minute. It had to outlast Peru in the intercontinental playoff on eccentric penalty kicks most noted for how a reserve Australian goalkeeper danced around with a fine fiendishness.
Then it played the other side to the breathtaking majesty of France, but then beat Tunisia, 1-0, and then settled in against the Danes, defending well with Harry Souttar a bulwark in that vein. The match lacked all that many glaring chances, but it did begin to seem as if Australia could win it outright on some compelling counterattack.
It won it on some compelling counterattack.
Before its fans wound up sitting with a glumness they hadn’t expected, Denmark had begun to create some business near the Australian goal. It had forged a few mild chances with young Andreas Skov Olsen, Mathias Jensen and the busy Jesper Lindstrom, among others. It had to press forward because, with its one point behind Australia’s three, a draw would not do it any good.
The counter came when Riley McGree, who plays for unglamorous Middlesbrough in the English second tier, sent a shrewd long pass for Leckie, who plays for unglamorous Melbourne City. Leckie was gone toward the goal, and it became a matter of Leckie against Joakim Maehle, regarded as a swell young defender for Atalanta in Italy.
Leckie twisted Maehle to and fro as help began to arrive, but then Leckie rolled a shot through Maehle, to the left of a lunging Danish goalkeeper, Kasper Schmeichel, and inside the right post. Right there, Denmark’s urgency turned to desperation, and the wee hours in Sydney and Melbourne turned to delirium, and who would have known this darling of the rugged European qualifying would finish the World Cup on one lonely point.
