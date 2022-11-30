Penguins’ Kris Letang out indefinitely after second stroke in eight years

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Pittsburgh Penguins defenseman Kris Letang is out indefinitely after suffering a stroke on Monday, the team announced Wednesday. The Penguins said the 35-year-old franchise stalwart is not experiencing lingering effects, and he expressed optimism about returning to play in the near future. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Pittsburgh Coach Mike Sullivan said at a news conference Wednesday that Letang’s stroke was “much less severe” than one he suffered in 2014, when he was discovered to have a small hole in the wall of his heart called a patent foramen ovale (PFO). The hole, between the upper left and right chambers of the heart, can cause blood to return to the body without being filtered by the lungs (per the American Heart Association). That can allow small clots to reach the brain.

Penguins General Manager Ron Hextall told reporters that Letang was continuing to undergo testing, adding that “everything is looking as positive as it could be.”

“I am fortunate to know my body well enough to recognize when something isn’t right,” Letang said in a statement shared by the team. “While it is difficult to navigate this issue publicly, I am hopeful it can raise awareness. It is important for me that my teammates, family and the fans know that I am okay. I am optimistic that I will be back on the ice soon.”

Ready to rally around Kris Letang.



Letang in good spirits after suffering stroke: https://t.co/itXX5tymL6 pic.twitter.com/f6fiZM5kcW — Pittsburgh Penguins (@penguins) November 30, 2022

Letang missed over two months of the 2013-14 season after his PFO was found in February. He returned with approximately a week left before the start of the playoffs and was able to ramp up his ice time over three regular season games before appearing in every game of a Pittsburgh postseason run that ended with a seven-game, second-round loss to the New York Rangers.

Since then, he has competed in almost 600 combined regular season and playoff games with the Penguins, the only franchise for which he has played since making his NHL debut in 2006. A Montreal native drafted in the third round by Pittsburgh in 2005, he has helped the team win three Stanley Cups and holds franchise records for defensemen in games played, goals and assists.

Hextall said that Letang began experiencing symptoms on Monday and, after reporting them to the Penguins’ training staff, was taken right away to a hospital for testing.

“The test results were shocking to hear,” Hextall said in a statement, “but we are grateful that Kris is doing well. … He is a warrior on the ice, but first and foremost, he is a son, father, husband and friend. His health is our number one priority.”

Sullivan said that after a home loss Tuesday to the Carolina Hurricanes, Letang was with him in the Penguins’ locker room when the coach updated other Pittsburgh players on Letang’s health.

“'Stroke' is a scary word,” Sullivan said. “I think it was important for Kris to be there [in the locker room], because his teammates got to see him in good spirits, and see that he’s doing well.”

“We’re all hopeful here that he’s going to be okay,” Sullivan, “and that he can continue to play and help us win. The biggest challenge for me today was to try to find a way to keep him off the ice. He wanted to skate today.”

