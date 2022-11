World Cup live updates Tunisia vs. France, Australia vs. Denmark to decide Group D

The World Cup continues Wednesday, when Groups C and D will be decided. Defending champion France has clinched a spot in the knockout round and can win Group D with a win or draw against Tunisia at 10 a.m. Eastern. Australia vs. Denmark will kick off at the same time, with both nations also trying to get through. At 2 p.m., Argentina can erase the sting of its loss to Saudi Arabia with a win over Poland that would send it through from Group C. Saudi Arabia faces Mexico, and El Tri must win to have any chance to play on.