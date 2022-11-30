World Cup live updates Tunisia vs. France, Australia vs. Denmark to decide Group D

The World Cup continues Wednesday, when Groups C and D will be decided. Defending champion France has clinched a spot in the knockout round and can win Group D with a win or draw against Tunisia at 10 a.m. Eastern. Australia vs. Denmark will kick off at the same time, with both nations also trying to get through. At 2 p.m., Argentina can erase the sting of its loss to Saudi Arabia with a win over Poland that would send it through from Group C. Saudi Arabia faces Mexico, and El Tri must win to have any chance to play on.
World Cup in Qatar
USMNT: Star forward Christian Pulisic scored in the first half and the U.S. men’s national team defeated Iran, 1-0, at the World Cup in Qatar. By finishing second in Group B, the United States (1-0-2) earned a round-of-16 meeting Saturday with the Netherlands, which won Group A with a 2-0-1 record.
Tiebreakers and advancement scenarios: The World Cup’s 32 teams have started their third group-stage games, and the scenarios for advancement are now clear.