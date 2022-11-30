The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness

World Cup live updates Tunisia vs. France, Australia vs. Denmark to decide Group D

Kylian Mbappe and France are already through to the round of 16. (Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images,)
The World Cup continues Wednesday, when Groups C and D will be decided. Defending champion France has clinched a spot in the knockout round and can win Group D with a win or draw against Tunisia at 10 a.m. Eastern. Australia vs. Denmark will kick off at the same time, with both nations also trying to get through. At 2 p.m., Argentina can erase the sting of its loss to Saudi Arabia with a win over Poland that would send it through from Group C. Saudi Arabia faces Mexico, and El Tri must win to have any chance to play on.

Here's what to know

  • The full advancement scenarios can be found here, but here is a simplified version of what’s at stake in the early games: France is already through to the round of 16, Australia is in with a win but could advance with a draw, and Denmark and Tunisia must win to have a chance.
  • In the later games, Poland will get through with a win or a draw and could still advance with a loss, Argentina and Saudi Arabia will each be through with a win and possibly a draw, and Mexico needs to win and get some help.
  • The World Cup continues Thursday with more group finales in Group E and Group F. Find the full group stage schedule and updated group standings here. Find the knockout round schedule and bracket here.
Here's what to know:

The World Cup continues Thursday with more group finales in Group E and Group F. Find the full group stage schedule and updated group standings here. Find the knockout round schedule and bracket here.

USMNT: Star forward Christian Pulisic scored in the first half and the U.S. men’s national team defeated Iran, 1-0, at the World Cup in Qatar. By finishing second in Group B, the United States (1-0-2) earned a round-of-16 meeting Saturday with the Netherlands, which won Group A with a 2-0-1 record.

Tiebreakers and advancement scenarios: The World Cup’s 32 teams have started their third group-stage games, and the scenarios for advancement are now clear.

