Three women will make history when they referee a men’s World Cup match

World Cup in Qatar

The latest: The World Cup continues Wednesday, when Groups C and D will be decided.

USMNT: Star forward Christian Pulisic scored in the first half and the U.S. men’s national team defeated Iran, 1-0, at the World Cup in Qatar. By finishing second in Group B, the United States (1-0-2) earned a round-of-16 meeting Saturday with the Netherlands, which won Group A with a 2-0-1 record.

Tiebreakers and advancement scenarios: The World Cup’s 32 teams have started their third group-stage games, and the scenarios for advancement are now clear.