Three women will make history when they referee a men’s World Cup match

The World Cup match between Costa Rica and Germany on Thursday will have a decidedly different look, one that marks a first in the history of the men’s tournament.
Frappart, a 38-year-old from France, will be the first woman to manage a match crew in the men’s World Cup after she served as the fourth official in a Group C match between Mexico and Poland last week. She has taken charge of matches in France’s Ligue 1, the Europa League and World Cup qualifying, as well as the UEFA Super Cup final between Chelsea and Liverpool in 2019.
“The men’s World Cup is the most important sporting competition in the world,” Frappart said in FIFA’s statement announcing the assignment. “I was the first referee in France and in Europe, so I know how to deal with it.”
This Thursday, an all-female refereeing trio will take charge of a men’s @FIFAWorldCup match for the first time.— FIFA.com (@FIFAcom) November 29, 2022
Stéphanie Frappart will be joined by assistants Neuza Back and Karen Diaz in overseeing @fedefutbolcrc against @DFB_Team.
History in the making! 🙌 pic.twitter.com/KusT7SOUn9
Frappart said before the tournament began that she hoped the presence of female referees in Qatar would “make things happen” on a broader level. “It’s a strong sign from FIFA and the authorities to have women referees in that country,” she said during a news conference in September.
Women are an increasingly common sight working games as officials. Since becoming the NFL’s first full-time female official in 2015, Sarah Thomas and her signature ponytail are a common sight during games. Last year, she became the first woman on a Super Bowl officiating crew. Last season, Maia Chaka became the first Black woman to be named a full-time NFL official. The NBA has had female referees since 1997, and the face of baseball umpires may be changing soon, too. Jen Pawol and Isabella Robb are currently working at the minor league level.
