Belgium leaves the World Cup with a draw that will haunt one of its stars

RAYYAN, Qatar — It would overstate it to say the bones in the match at Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium creaked loudly enough to addle the decorative camels at the adjacent Mall of Qatar, but two sets of old warhorses did go at it Thursday night with the mission of seeing off one.

That one turned out to be Belgium, whose World Cup exit after a sparkling third-place finish in 2018 came laden with a dash of cruelty. It came with one of those 0-0 draws full of highlights, but also with Belgium’s all-time top goal scorer, 29-year-old Romelu Lukaku, coming on as a substitution and missing a harsh smattering of chances, including one in the 60th minute that hit the post and one in the 90th minute that counted as an REM nightmare.

The draw was good enough for Croatia, which moves on to the knockout stage, and Group F wound up with an impressive Morocco on seven points, Croatia on five, Belgium on four and Canada on zero. Croatia, the 2018 runner-up when its players were four years younger (and before two mainstays retired from international play), gathered five points with a win over Canada and two draws, while Belgium wound up with four points, a loss to Morocco costing it as it seemed to have one of those World Cups that transpire under a grumbling cloud.

Yet it still could have advanced, as if to elude the cloud and seek the freedom outgoing manager Roberto Martínez had craved for it, had it scored even once in this battle of rosters with key players often deemed on the downslopes of their primes.

It so very nearly did score.

For a good while Thursday night, both teams looked shy of spry. Then as if to prove how old bones can regenerate, the two sides produced flurry after flurry each way as if to wake up the 43,894 witnesses.

Croatians including Mateo Kovacic, Marcelo Brozovic and the great Luka Modric, nowadays 37, presented enough pressure that Belgian goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois had to undergo some gymnastics to keep his team from even more inconvenience than it had.

The bigger threats happened in the other end. Kevin De Bruyne, the Belgium and Manchester City midfielder so admired in global soccer, yet so ineffectual by his own standard here, found his way to some effective creation. Then two chances glared most.

In the first, in the 60th minute, De Bruyne fed a sweet pass to Yannick Carrasco, who charged up the left and forced Josip Juranovic to make a fine block, whereupon the ball popped over to Lukaku, whose blast smacked against the right post.

One minute later, Lukaku headed over the goal from De Bruyne’s running cross, but that probably wouldn’t have counted given De Bruyne sent that ball from behind the line. Two other mild chances would visit Lukaku from there, but it was the one in the 90th minute that will roil for good.

For that oh-my-god chance, substitute Jeremy Doku (72nd minute) made some splendid shedding of Croatian defenders enough to get the ball over to Thorgan Hazard, also a sub (59th minute), on the right. Hazard’s cross was so fine that it might have made him the bigger Hazard on the evening, the longtime star Eden Hazard having not started and not entered until the 87th minute after some recent struggles.

The cross whirred from right to left across the goalmouth barely beyond goalkeeper Dominik Livakovic and barely over the head of over the head of defender Dejan Lovren. It went right into the chest of Lukaku, perhaps jarred by its sudden arrival. Right then and there, Belgium could have advanced, but the ball glanced off Lukaku right down to where Livakovic could cover, meaning that moments later after the whistle, one of a proud country’s all-time stars would plop on the bench sadly and receive as much consolation as teammates and coaches could offer.

On that tiny passageway, Croatia’s aging sorts had carried on, while Belgium’s had not.

