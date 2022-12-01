Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Late-November division rivalry games are almost always fun, and Bills vs. Patriots on Thursday night should be no different, even if one of the teams appears to be significantly better than the other. Buffalo is the co-leader of the AFC East (along with the Miami Dolphins) heading into Week 13, while New England is in the basement. Yet New England is just two games behind the Bills and Dolphins, and a win here could make for an interesting playoff push.

The first item on the agenda for the Patriots has to be to force the Bills to punt. In their past two meetings — one during the 2021 regular season and another in last season’s playoffs — the Bills had the ball 19 times and never punted once, winning by a combined score of 80-38.

The oddsmakers aren’t expecting a blowout this time around. The total is set at 43½ points (bet down from an opening number of 45½) with Buffalo favored by four points, which still feels a little rich considering Bills quarterback Josh Allen has been dealing with injuries and may be missing former offensive coordinator Brian Daboll. Plus, the Patriots might be undervalued in the market: They’ve covered the spread six times in 11 games this season, and by an average margin of 2.8 points. I’d certainly lean toward the Patriots as long as you are getting 3½ points or more.

Neil Greenberg’s pick

Josh Allen, under 266½ passing yards, playable to under 263½

Since Allen reportedly suffered a UCL injury in his throwing elbow against the New York Jets in Week 9, he’s averaged 260 passing yards per game, with a median of 253 yards. Small sample size caveats apply, but his per-game averages over the last three contests suggest a line of under 266½ passing yards should be -140, meaning we would need to wager $140 to win $100. Instead, we can find that wager at a few outlets for -115.

One more thing: The Bills’ passing rate on first and second downs has dropped from 57.4 percent in Weeks 1 to 9 to 51.5 percent in the three games since Allen was hurt. That could lead to fewer passing attempts overall in this matchup.

Matt Bonesteel’s pick

New England Patriots (+4)

This is more of a situational pick than anything else. After their Nov. 20 home game against the Browns was moved to Detroit because of snow, the Bills will be playing their third road game in 11 days, a scheduling anomaly that hasn’t been seen since the early 1990s (the 1992 Oilers and 1993 Bears seemingly were the last teams to play such a schedule). Plus, Buffalo’s locker room has been laid low by the flu this week. Earlier this year, the Saints dealt with a flu outbreak during the run-up to their game against the Raiders on Oct. 30, and the end result was a 24-0 loss. Given these circumstances, I’ll take the home team getting more than a field goal here.

