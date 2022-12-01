Capitals defenseman Dmitry Orlov, still on IR, joins team in Seattle

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

SEATTLE — Dmitry Orlov took a positive step Thursday in his recovery from injury, joining the Washington Capitals in Seattle while the team continues its season-long six-game trip. Orlov, who has been dealing with a lower-body injury, did not travel with the Capitals for their first two games in New Jersey and Vancouver.

The defenseman last played Nov. 5 in Washington’s 3-2 loss to Arizona, when he exited after the first period. Orlov’s injury was designated as day-to-day for about a week, then the team placed him on injured reserve.

Orlov was a full participant in Washington’s morning skate ahead of its game in Seattle, but he was not expected to suit up against the Kraken on Thursday night. He skated as an extra during morning skate with prospect Alex Alexeyev. Orlov, who has five assists in 13 games, is listed as day-to-day.

“It is really good to have him back,” Capitals Coach Peter Laviolette said Thursday morning. “We are seeing where he is at. He is going through his skating and we will get further evaluations on him. Hopefully we see him join and jump in soon.”

Washington plays at Calgary on Saturday, Edmonton on Monday and finishes its trip Wednesday in Philadelphia. Whenever the Capitals decide to activate Orlov off IR, they must make a corresponding roster move and send a player down to the team’s American Hockey League affiliate in Hershey, Pa.

Before joining the Capitals in Seattle, Orlov had been skating with injured Nicklas Backstrom (hip) and Tom Wilson (knee) in Washington. Backstrom has participated in a handful of team practices at home; Wilson has yet to join the group. There are still no timetables for either player’s return.

Orlov’s absence in the lineup forced the Capitals to tweak their blue line pairings, notably moving Erik Gustafsson to the top pairing with John Carlson and inserting Matt Irwin into the third pairing with Trevor van Riemsdyk. Martin Fehervary and Nick Jensen have consistently gotten time as lockdown pairing against the opposition’s best players.

“We got a lot of guys that can do a lot of different things and obviously the results haven’t been what we anticipated them to be, but I trust anybody back there and guys that have a chance to play in elevated roles are more than capable,” Carlson said.

Laviolette has made it a point to praise Gustafsson’s game since Orlov has been out. Laviolette said the Gustafsson-Carlson duo has been effective because each player’s skill set complements the other.

Gustafsson entered Thursday night’s game with nine assists. Gustafsson has also been used regularly on the second unit power play, filling Orlov’s spot on that unit.

“Orly he’s a good defenseman and he is good for this team,” Gustafsson said. “We want him back, but I think we handled [his absence] pretty well.”

