Christian Pulisic ‘doing everything’ he can to play against the Netherlands

Star forward Christian Pulisic says he’s “taking it day by day” and doing everything he can to be on the field when the United States faces the Netherlands at the World Cup on Saturday.
Pulisic addressed his status at a news conference in Qatar on Thursday.
“I’m taking it day by day right now,” he said, “but I’m doing everything in my power to be on the field on Saturday.
After the injury, the U.S. Soccer Federation listed him as day-to-day but teammates who spoke to Pulisic after Tuesday’s win over Iran said he was planning to play.
“Paid the price for [the goal] a bit,” Pulisic said. “Took a knee to, you know, you can see the video. It was not nice. Obviously it was very painful but yeah, feeling better.”
Pulisic said he would meet with the U.S. training staff soon to assess whether he can practice on Thursday.
