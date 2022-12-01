Christian Pulisic ‘doing everything’ he can to play against the Netherlands

World Cup in Qatar

The latest: Two more groups will send teams through to the knockout stage Thursday at the World Cup, and some elite soccer nations have work to do. Follow our live coverage for the latest news, updates and highlights from the World Cup.

USMNT: Star forward Christian Pulisic scored in the first half and the U.S. men’s national team defeated Iran, 1-0, at the World Cup in Qatar. By finishing second in Group B, the United States (1-0-2) earned a round-of-16 meeting Saturday with the Netherlands, which won Group A with a 2-0-1 record.

Round of 16: The World Cup knockout round bracket will continue to be filled in Thursday in Qatar, when Groups E and F complete play.

History made: The World Cup match between Costa Rica and Germany on Thursday will have an all-women refereeing team, a first in the history of the men’s tournament, taking charge.