This year’s playoff field — the teams, not the seeding — could be settled by 4 p.m. Saturday. Before Georgia plays. Before Michigan plays. That is, if the playoff committee’s weekly rankings exercise possesses actual meaning. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The weekly rankings are mostly an excuse for a weekly infomercial to promote the playoff and a way for ESPN to recoup some of its rights fee. It’s smart business and gives those with a lack of patience something to talk about.

In other words, it’s harmless, but also not indispensable.

The exercise entering conference championship weekend theoretically provides a glimpse into the current thinking, and therefore might have value. So with Georgia followed by Michigan, TCU and Southern California in Tuesday’s release, it stands to reason those four teams control their playoff fate.

Let’s lay out a further rationale to back that up.

It’s hard to imagine Michigan (12-0) falling behind idle Ohio State (11-1) even if it loses the Big Ten title game to Purdue. The Wolverines just walloped the Buckeyes on the road. There’s no sensible argument to put Ohio State ahead of a team it just lost to.

If Michigan isn’t going to fall behind Ohio State even with a loss to 8-4 Purdue, is there a realistic chance Georgia (12-0) — a team rated ahead of the Wolverines — would tumble below Ohio State if it loses to 9-3 LSU? Probably not.

If TCU (12-0) is ahead of Ohio State now, a victory over Kansas State (9-3) on a nominally neutral field in Arlington, Texas, shouldn’t diminish the Horned Frogs’ profile.

If Southern California (11-1) is in front of Ohio State, defeating Utah (9-3) on Friday night on a neutral field in Las Vegas shouldn’t hurt the Trojans.

There are only five power conference teams with one loss or less. No two-loss team has ever earned a playoff nod. And the No. 6 team (10-2 Alabama) doesn’t play this week. In other words, there is no obvious path for the Crimson Tide, either.

So with Georgia and Michigan appearing to be safely in, it comes down to TCU, Southern Cal and Ohio State for two spots. And if Southern Cal (Friday night) and TCU (early Saturday afternoon) secure conference titles, things will be sorted out before the sun goes down on the East Coast on Saturday.

Assuming the committee doesn’t have an inexplicable curveball in it, anyway.

Auburn’s icy reception

Well, what exactly did Auburn expect to happen?

The Tigers received the chilliest response of any of the schools to make hires in this coaching cycle, landing Liberty’s Hugh Freeze to replace the fired Bryan Harsin (who lasted less than two seasons) and interim replacement Cadillac Williams (an Auburn alum who, it should be noted, oversaw a rushing attack that averaged 274 yards while splitting four November games).

This is the same Freeze who resigned five years ago at Mississippi in the wake of what school officials described as a “pattern of personal misconduct” that had him on the precipice of a firing. That misconduct stemmed from an investigation of phone records that revealed a call to an escort service.

It is the same Freeze whose time with the Rebels was also marred by an NCAA investigation into academic and recruiting violations that ultimately saddled the school with probation, a postseason ban and that most toothless of NCAA sanctions, vacated victories.

Then there’s this matter, as described by the Associated Press:

Freeze’s hiring was delayed after a former Liberty student emailed Auburn officials about a direct message the coach had sent her defending the Flames athletic director after she had made critical comments. The woman said she was sexually assaulted at Liberty and had reached a settlement, a case that predated Freeze’s arrival.

Athletic Director John Cohen — himself a recent hire — declined to take questions about the hire at Freeze’s introductory news conference Tuesday, a truly remarkable display of a lack of leadership.

And all over a guy who was 19-21 in the SEC in a five-season stint at Mississippi.

The criticism over this decision is not directed at Freeze, who was 34-15 at Liberty and could have continued to make plenty of money as the Flames moved into Conference USA. One thing he can’t be blamed for is wanting a better job and the better paycheck that comes with it.

It is about Auburn, a school a dozen years removed from a national title. Two of its last three full-time head coaches led the Tigers to a national title game appearance. (Both eventually got fired, an elevated occupational hazard on the Plains).

Just because someone can do something — say, hiring a charismatic coach with considerable baggage but also a couple victories in his career against Nick Saban — doesn’t mean they should. Even with its ample dysfunction, Auburn could have found an equally good coach to take its $6.5 million a year (and maybe even less) and avoided the ice-cold scrutiny that awaits it moving forward.

Five with the most at stake

A look at teams with a lot on the line during conference championship weekend

1. Southern California. If the Trojans lose Friday night’s Pac-12 title game to Utah — and they’ve already lost to the Utes once — then the committee could probably go ahead and take Saturday off. A two-loss team has yet to make a playoff appearance, and Southern Cal wouldn’t become the first. But if the Trojans win, it appears they’ll be good to go.

2. TCU. The Horned Frogs’ regular season hasn’t been overlooked, but their ability to navigate a bunch of close games against a passel of good (if not great) teams week after week is probably a smidgen underappreciated. Team Hypnotoad can finish the job and earn a playoff berth with a victory over Kansas State in the Big 12 title game. A loss leaves TCU vulnerable to getting bumped by Ohio State.

3a. Georgia and 3b. Michigan. A slight edge to argue Georgia has a bit more to play for, since it would get to play in the Peach Bowl in nearby Atlanta in the semifinals should it land the No. 1 seed. But both 12-0 teams appear to be safely in the field at this point.

4. Ohio State. The Buckeyes will be rooting for Utah on Friday night and Kansas State early Saturday afternoon. If either wins, the door swings open for Ohio State to back into the playoff after its thumping against Michigan in the regular season finale.

5a. Tulane and 5b. Central Florida. Tulane (10-2) and Central Florida (9-3) are the only Group of Five teams included in the committee’s rankings this week. They meet in the American Athletic title game in New Orleans. The winner is set to receive a berth to the Cotton Bowl as the G5 representative in the New Year’s Six structure.

Heisman Watch

A weekly look at the race for college football’s favorite stiff-arming statue.

1. QB Caleb Williams, Southern California (3,712 yards, 34 TDs, 3 INTs passing; 351 yards, 10 TDs rushing). The sophomore rushed for three touchdowns, threw for another and even tossed in a couple of punts as the Trojans dispatched Notre Dame in their regular season finale. He’ll have the Friday night spotlight in the Pac-12 title game against Utah. (Last week: 1)

2. QB Max Duggan, TCU (3,070 yards, 29 TDs, 3 INTs passing; 294 yards, 5 TDs rushing). Duggan had a couple statistically modest weeks to start November, but finished strong with a three-touchdown showing against Iowa State. He had his second-highest efficiency ranking of the season against Kansas State and will face the Wildcats again in the Big 12 title game. (LW: 6)

3. QB C.J. Stroud, Ohio State (3,340 yards, 37 TDs, 6 INTs passing; 74 yards rushing). Had a solid enough game against Michigan (31 of 48, 349 yards, two touchdowns), but there wasn’t a Heisman moment in there. In fact, his first multi-interception day of the season probably dooms his chances. (LW: 2)

4. RB Bijan Robinson, Texas (1,580 yards, 18 TDs rushing; 19 catches, 314 yards, 2 TDs receiving). The Longhorns’ workhorse rushed for 179 yards against Baylor, the third time in four weeks he hit that plateau. He’s gotten stronger as the year’s unfolded, and that warrants him a place in the conversation. (LW: Not ranked)

5. RB Blake Corum, Michigan (1,463 yards, 18 TDs rushing; 11 catches, 80 yards, 1 TD receiving). An injury limited him to two carries against Ohio State in the Wolverines’ regular season finale, and backup Donovan Edwards stepped in to rumble for 216 yards. Even if there isn’t a Heisman in Corum’s future, he’s a key piece of one of the country’s best run games. (LW: 4)

6 (tie). QB Bo Nix, Oregon (3,388 yards, 27 TDs, 6 INTs passing; 504 yards, 14 TDs rushing) and QB Hendon Hooker, Tennessee (3,135 yards, 27 TDs, 2 INTs passing; 430 yards, 5 TDs rushing). Nix suffered an ankle injury Nov. 12 against Washington, and simply wasn’t the same player in the Ducks’ last two games. Hooker’s college career was cut short by an ACL tear. Both had fabulous seasons that should be celebrated. (LW: Nix No. 3, Hooker No. 5)

