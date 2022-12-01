Deshaun Watson set to make Browns debut in Houston; accusers to attend game

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Quarterback Deshaun Watson is set to make his regular-season debut for the Cleveland Browns against his former team Sunday in Houston, with some of his accusers in attendance and his 11-game suspension for violating the NFL’s personal conduct policy still generating controversy. Have a sports betting question? Submit it here to have it answered by The Post’s Neil Greenberg. ArrowRight It will be Watson’s first appearance in a regular-season game since the 2020 season.

The NFL failed during the summer to have an indefinite suspension of at least one full season imposed on Watson, as it sought based on allegations of sexual misconduct during massage therapy sessions. More than two dozen women filed civil lawsuits against the quarterback. The league agreed in August to a settlement with the NFL Players Association, resulting in an 11-game suspension and a $5 million fine, after the disciplinary officer jointly appointed by the two sides initially imposed a six-game suspension.

The NFL reinstated Watson after he fulfilled the terms of the settlement, which included requirements to undergo a professional evaluation and treatment plan.

Approximately 10 of Watson’s accusers are expected to attend Sunday’s game at NRG Stadium with their attorney, Anthony Buzbee.

“Some of my clients asked to go,” Buzbee said in an email Tuesday to The Post. “They thought it [was] important to make clear that they are still here and that they matter. I was proud of them for that. I have made that opportunity available to them. I haven’t been to a Texans game in many years. But because they are going, I will go too.”

The game matters little from a competitive standpoint. The Browns lost seven of their 11 games without Watson. The Texans have a league-worst record of 1-9-1. But the proceedings nevertheless will be closely scrutinized. Women’s groups remained sharply critical of Watson, the league and NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell.

“Deshaun Watson abused more than two dozen women,” Shaunna Thomas, the co-founder and executive director of UltraViolet, a women’s rights advocacy group, said in a statement. “He should be held accountable for his actions and he should be nowhere near a football field. Once again, the NFL has failed survivors. It is a repeated pattern for them. The NFL, and Roger Goodell, have repeatedly allowed abusers and toxic work environments to go with virtually no punishment from the league. This is yet another shameful act in a long series of shameful acts that have become the hallmark of Goodell and the NFL. Our thoughts are with the survivors who are once again being denied true justice.”

Christian F. Nunes, the president of the National Organization for Women, said in a statement: “If it is truly serious about change, the NFL must address the endemic misogyny that enables and rewards serial predators like Watson. Fines and suspensions are performative, empty, short-term penalties designed to protect the bottom line more than women’s lives. While Watson’s return to the field may signal a return to the status quo for many, we cannot allow these women’s voices, nor the traumas they have experienced to be forgotten.”

Watson has denied the allegations and has not been charged with a crime. He said in August, after the settlement on his suspension was announced, that he would “continue to stand on my innocence.” Watson did not speak to reporters Wednesday at the Browns’ training facility in Berea, Ohio.

Sue L. Robinson, a former U.S. district judge who is the disciplinary officer appointed by the NFL and NFLPA, ruled in early August that Watson committed sexual assault (as defined by the league in the case as unwanted sexual contact with another person). She called Watson’s conduct “predatory” and “egregious.” But Robinson also wrote in her ruling that Watson’s sexual assault was nonviolent. She was bound, she said, on the length of the suspension by previous NFL discipline for nonviolent sexual assault.

The league exercised its right to appeal the six-game suspension and again sought a suspension of at least an entire season. But the league and union agreed to their settlement before the appeal ruling, avoiding a potential federal lawsuit by the NFLPA on Watson’s behalf.

Buzbee’s clients settled all but one of the lawsuits filed against Watson. A woman represented by a different attorney filed a 26th lawsuit against Watson in October. Buzbee also has announced settlements by 30 women with the Texans. One woman had filed a lawsuit accusing Watson’s former team of enabling his alleged behavior.

“I think it’s important to note each of these women is different,” Buzbee wrote in this week’s email. “You can’t paint them with a broad brush. I would never encourage any of them to attend. Some never want to hear Watson’s name again. Others have put it in the past. Some are still angry. Others are defiant. Makes me proud they want to stand up and be counted rather than quietly go away.”

Watson participated in training camp and played in one preseason game for the Browns. His suspension officially began Aug. 30. He returned to the Browns’ facility in early October and resumed practicing in mid-November, under the terms of his suspension.

“I believe in his preparation,” Browns Coach Kevin Stefanski said of Watson at a news conference Monday. “I believe that he’s worked really hard on a bunch of things to be ready to go.”

Some fans in Jacksonville directed a profane chant at Watson during his one preseason appearance for the Browns.

“I think Deshaun has the support of his teammates, has the support of this organization,” Stefanski said Monday. “Really, right now, his focus, and my focus, is on the Houston game. That’s what we have to do as players, as coaches, is put the blinders on. Whatever’s going on on the outside really can’t matter to us. We’ve got to focus on doing our job. And I think he definitely understands that.”

The suspension was without pay and cost Watson $632,500 of his $1.035 million base salary for this season. He signed a five-year contract worth a guaranteed $230 million with the Browns when they completed their trade with the Texans for him in March.

Last season, the Texans placed Watson, a three-time Pro Bowl selection, on their game-day inactive list on a weekly basis. He did not play, although he was not suspended and was paid his entire $10.5 million salary.

