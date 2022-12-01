After almost a decade ‘in the shadows,’ Geno Smith has found the spotlight

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

The quarterbacks would gather at the south end of Mountaineer Field at the end of Thursday practices, during West Virginia’s marathon special teams period. They could only drill footwork and fine-tune game plans so much before their objective became killing time. They played H-O-R-S-E with footballs and inanimate objects, rifling passes off goal posts, tackling dummies and specified seats.

One day, somebody challenged Geno Smith to throw a football clear out of Milan Puskar Stadium. The pass fell short, but a mild obsession took hold. For a year and a half, Jake Spavital, then West Virginia’s quarterbacks coach, watched as Smith tried every week to heave a ball over the lower deck and out of view, always believing the next would be the one.

One Thursday in 2012, a ball left his fingertips, spiraled into the sky, floated high above the stadium wall and disappeared.

“It shows his persistence,” Spavital said. “Eventually, he’s going to get it done.”

Years later, Smith’s persistence has become one of the defining traits of this NFL season. Resigned to the sidelines for nearly a decade after a tumultuous entry into the league, the quarterback received a long-awaited second chance when the Seattle Seahawks traded away franchise pillar Russell Wilson. And instead of spending the season picking up pieces and maneuvering for draft position, the Seahawks are 6-5 and in playoff contention.

At 32, entrenched as a starter for the first time since 2014 only after beating out Drew Lock in training camp, Smith has become more than a study in resilience and a quarterback on a career trajectory almost without precedent. He has been one of the best quarterbacks in the NFL. Smith leads the league in completion percentage and ranks second in passer rating. Pro Football Focus grades him the sixth-best quarterback, right behind Joe Burrow and Jalen Hurts. After years in the football wilderness, he has validated Coach Pete Carroll’s belief in him, delighted Seattle fans and surprised pretty much everyone — himself excepted.

“I don’t think he ever had a backup plan,” Spavital said. “He was all about, ‘This is what I was born to do, this is what I love to do, and this is what I’m going to do.’ I don’t think it’s any surprise to him.”

In the season opener, Smith led the Seahawks to an upset victory at Lumen Field over Wilson’s Denver Broncos. At first, fans jeered the quarterback they felt had spurned them. By the end, they roared for the quarterback who took his place. On the field, an NBC reporter asked Smith what he would say to those who doubted him. His response became an instant rallying cry. “They wrote me off,” he said. “I ain’t write back, though. That’s problem: I ain’t write back.”

Two months later, the Seahawks played the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Munich. Before the team arrived in Germany, players saw an image of Smith’s smiling face plastered on the 955-foot-tall Olympic Tower. “I thought it was photoshopped at first,” Smith said. “When I found out it was real, I was like, ‘That’s pretty cool.’”

Finding the light

Backup quarterback can be a cushy gig or a torturous life. Some backups are happy to hold a clipboard and collect checks, content to be cast as a brainy understudy and look good in a ball cap. Others toil at practice and grind in meeting rooms, gaining knowledge and skills they never get to display, supporting a star while wondering if — no, knowing it could be — them instead, if they just had another chance.

“He was discouraged,” Seahawks quarterbacks coach Dave Canales said. “I’ve seen that happen with every backup we’ve had. They’re such good players, and they’re all in the prime of their life. And they see the game so much cleaner and faster [after] sitting behind other guys. … It starts to really slow down. And you’re just like, ‘Man, if I could just go out there, I could make this happen so easily.’”

“If you make it to the NFL, you got something,” Smith told reporters earlier this year. “You got to have some type of talent. It’s really up to the opportunity and what you do with that opportunity.”

In 2013, Smith attended the NFL draft only to tumble into the second round as specious character concerns and skepticism about his collegiate offensive system proliferated. The New York Jets took him 39th, and he won the starting job. He showcased his strong arm but trusted it too much, throwing 34 interceptions in two seasons.

A day before the Jets’ first preseason game in 2015, Smith and linebacker IK Enemkpali argued over a $600 debt Smith owed for not attending a football camp Enemkpali had hosted. The disagreement escalated until Enemkpali punched Smith in the face. The blow broke Smith’s jaw, and while he was sidelined, Ryan Fitzpatrick — a career backup himself — seized the starting job and led the Jets to playoff contention.

“It ruined his career,” Jets wide receiver Brandon Marshall told ESPN in 2020. “That would've been his moment to show he's capable of being a starter. That was taken away from him.”

No longer viewed as a prospect, Smith bounced around. He went to the New York Giants in 2017, and after a 2-9 start, Coach Ben McAdoo benched Eli Manning and inserted Smith, outraging fans. After Smith lost one game, Giants ownership fired McAdoo and ordered Manning back into the lineup.

Smith spent 2018 backing up Philip Rivers with the Chargers. He signed in 2019 with Seattle, another franchise with a quarterback blocking his path. That summer, Canales watched Smith and saw the talent of a starter, and over the next few years, Smith grappled with knowing what he could do and wondering whether he would get a chance to do it.

“He just kept pushing, just believed that somebody was going to give him a shot at some point,” Canales said. “As you get excited about the knowledge you have, it also was very discouraging at times. He would get in the dumps sometimes. He would find a way to bounce back the next day — ‘I can’t do anything about that, but what I can do is get better today.’”

Last season, after Wilson broke his right middle finger, Smith made three starts, his first since 2017. His performance emboldened the Seahawks in their belief they had a second starter behind Wilson. In the offseason, after the relationship between the team and Wilson had frayed, the Seahawks stunned the NFL by trading him.

Perhaps even more stunning: They used none of the draft capital they acquired to pick a replacement. Carroll insisted he was excited to let Smith and Lock, acquired from the Broncos, compete for the starting position.

Now, after 11 games of Smith’s excellence, it’s natural to wonder whether he has made a leap in ability — or if one of the best quarterbacks in the NFL was languishing on benches for years.

“I ask myself that, too,” Canales said.

Smith may have been good enough to start before this season, but a small change has led to significant improvement. Last year, he experimented with a mechanical tweak. In his stance to receive a snap, he moved his left foot forward. The subtle change calmed his feet as he dropped back and helped him stay balanced. The smoother drop meant his head bobbed less, which allowed him to see the field more clearly.

He refined the technique this offseason. With Canales and offensive coordinator Shane Waldron, he studied film of quarterbacks who stand left-foot-forward — Tom Brady, Aaron Rodgers, Matthew Stafford, Joe Burrow, Dak Prescott — and figured out how to incorporate what he learned into his own rhythm.

“He dialed it in, took it home this summer and just crushed it,” Canales said. “He came to training camp, and it was really smooth.”

The other key to Smith’s resurgence is his mental capacity. When he entered the league, detractors worried his experience in an Air Raid offense, then viewed as an outlier, would limit his sophistication. The notion was wrong in two ways. First, every NFL playbook now contains concepts borrowed from or influenced by the Air Raid. Second, Smith has a brilliant football mind.

In college, he studied NFL games and YouTube clips, texting Spavital at all hours about plays he wanted to try. Over the summer, barely a day passed when Spavital didn’t see Smith throwing passes on the practice field to Mountaineers wideout Stedman Bailey, his best friend.

Canales described the interaction between Smith and Waldron as “magical,” featuring complex, detailed conversations about everything from run-game concepts to pass protections. The Seahawks have held back ideas Smith and Waldron hatched because inexperienced players may not be able to understand them yet.

“He’s got that golfer’s memory,” Canales said of Smith. “He remembers every stroke, every game, who was playing, whether he was playing or not.”

“It’s a mixture of talent and mental stability,” Smith said. “I’ve always had those two things. It’s more so me just being in the light versus doing it in the shadows.”

‘He’ll be able to maintain it’

Smith arrives at the weight room every day at 6 a.m. Midseason, he noticed a handful of teammates beating him there. Part of him wanted to start waking up even earlier, but his routine demanded he not disrupt his sleep schedule.

Coaches interpreted the early risers as a sign of Smith’s influence: A player pigeonholed as a backup was setting the tone for an entire franchise. Though Smith will enter free agency this offseason, coaches say he has kept his focus only on the present, and Carroll has admired how Smith handled his ascent.

“You wouldn’t be surprised if he was a little bitter or something, the fact that people undersold him or whatever, the way everybody has been so surprised,” Carroll said. “He’s been down the middle: poised and humble and respectful. ... He’s just handling it really well. It gives us a sense he’ll be able to maintain it.”

The Seahawks have lost two games in a row, but in the first Smith led a late rally that fell just short, and in the second, they scored 34 points before losing in overtime. “In the fourth quarter, when the crowd is getting into [the game] or the situation might seem like it’s different, he’s really kept it the same,” Waldron said.

To some within the Seahawks organization, one moment this year defined Smith’s success. On a drive early in the second half against the Cardinals in Week 9, he never saw a linebacker dropping into a passing lane. The resulting pick-six put Seattle behind, but Smith came to the sideline with “no blink, no flinch,” Waldron said. He threw a touchdown pass on the next drive, and the Seahawks won by 10 points.

“I have trust in myself,” Smith said. “I know what I can do. Sometimes the ball is not going to bounce your way. But you can’t be fazed by it. After all I’ve gone through, things like that are not going to faze me.”

