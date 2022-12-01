In a chaotic day at the World Cup, Japan exults, Spain exhales and Germany exits

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

RAYYAN, Qatar — Group E went three-quarters of the way to berserk on a Thursday night that ended up in Khalifa International Stadium with Spain losing but winning, Japan winning big and exulting, Spanish players frowning while relieved, Japanese players charging onto the pitch and hugging like mad, and some Japanese fans just flat-out crying.

That would be the good kind of crying.

Their team had ridden the nutty trail of 2-1 World Cup upsets of Germany and Spain plus a 1-0 upset loss to Costa Rica to win the whole damned group with six points, and for a while as news trickled in from Germany vs. Costa Rica at Al Bayt Stadium way up north, it looked like Costa Rica might follow — the same Costa Rica that lost, 7-0, to Spain.

In the end, it’s Spain which will follow, claiming second on four points and hopefully initiating its thank-you notes to German lad Kai Havertz, for starters. It was Havertz, the 23-year-old Chelsea sort, whose goals in the 73rd and 85th minutes rescued Germany from a 2-1 deficit toward its 4-2 win over Costa Rica.

For a spell, while Japan led Spain 2-1 and Costa Rica led Germany 2-1, the ending would have thrown out both European titans, with Japan and Costa Rica on six points, Spain on four and Germany on one. But Germany’s push to its only win here left it with Japan on six, Spain and Germany on four and Costa Rica on three. Spain’s advantage on goal differential, amassed through that 7-0 win over Costa Rica, saved it.

For further looniness, had Spain managed to score against Japan’s fortified defense late — and it got rather close twice — Japan would have gone home and Germany would have gone further.

As a young team of a rebuilt powerhouse, Spain didn’t seem to need much saving early on when it scored in the 11th minute on Álvaro Morata’s header that resulted from some good work from Nico Williams and Gavi. It carried that 1-0 lead through halftime and looked sort of comfortable, sometimes a perilous way to look in sports.

From there, the night upended itself.

The first gloom and glee, depending on allegiance, came in the 48th minute when Spain got a bit too la-de-da with a clearance. That left a ball lazily out to Unai Simón’s left for a brief battle before Japan’s Ritsu Doan turned up to attack, just as he had turned up as a substitute just after halftime, and just as he had turned up as a substitute in the 71st minute against Germany and scored in the 75th to even a match Japan would win, 2-1.

Now he got possession, worked his way to the top right corner of the box and drilled a left-footed screamer that seemed to catch Simón ever so slightly wrong-footed. It went to Simón’s left, and struck his hand on its way into the top right corner of the net as he tried to adjust and the match suddenly stood 1-1.

Madness budded into craziness 142 seconds later, when a fine long pass from Japan goalkeeper Shuichi Gonda led to some fine passing which led to Doan, again, looming from the right. His shot around solid defense skittered across the front of the goal to the left side, causing a mad chase from two Japanese players trying to redirect it before it crossed the line. Kaoru Mitoma, who had joined the game alongside Doan, lunged and steered it back across to the front to enable Ao Tanaka to sort of knee it in, but it looked as if quite possibly dotty, and the next few minutes passed waiting for VAR to determine whether Mitoma had nabbed it on time.

Once that review came back with a yes, a video screen in the stadium showed the ball still perhaps clinging to the last edge of the line. Still photos looked more inconclusive the more one stared at them. Japan led 2-1, and Spain led right into danger.

Germany would save it, even if Spain couldn’t quite save Germany, and even as all of that was just about berserk.

