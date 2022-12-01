Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Shortly after the announcement that Maryland and Rutgers would be joining the Big Ten, I ran into NBA Commissioner David Stern — Rutgers class of 1963 — and I asked him how he felt about his alma mater’s move to a major football conference. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight “Rutgers and Maryland playing football in the Big Ten?” he said. “That’s child abuse.”

I’ve thought about Stern’s line often during the nine seasons that Rutgers and Maryland have been part of the Big Ten. There is no doubt that Maryland has made progress under Coach Michael Locksley, finishing this regular season 7-5, meaning it will receive a bowl bid next week for a second straight year.

Given that Locksley took over with the program in complete disarray in the wake of the death of Jordan McNair and the subsequent firing of Coach DJ Durkin, he’s done a remarkable job.

There’s also no doubt the Terrapins have come a long way from the “child abuse” days. Their only truly bad loss this fall was 30-0 to Penn State. They played competitive games against Ohio State and Michigan before losing, and they beat Michigan State — albeit in a down year (5-7) for the Spartans.

That said, a closer look at Maryland’s season reveals a program that has advanced to mediocrity. The best way for a team that is going to finish in the bottom half of its conference to become bowl eligible is by taking advantage of a powder puff nonconference schedule and Maryland did just that, opening the season with wins over Buffalo and Charlotte before beating SMU, 34-27, at home. The 7-5 Mustangs were the only team with a winning record that the Terrapins beat all season.

Maryland’s Big Ten record was a respectable but hardly overwhelming 4-5, with all the wins coming against teams with losing records: Michigan State, Indiana, Northwestern and Rutgers, a 37-0 rout last Saturday which left Rutgers coach Greg Schiano listing excuses for his team’s 1-8 Big Ten finish. Unlike Locksley, Schiano loves blaming everyone but himself for failure.

Maryland’s overall Big Ten record in nine seasons is now 23-52; 17-49 if you take out the “rivalry” games against Rutgers. Go ahead and call that a “rivalry game” with a straight face: The attendance at Maryland Stadium this past Saturday was 21,971, a reflection of how the Terrapins draw when they aren’t playing a powerhouse school that helps fill the stands.

The sad part about those numbers is this: If Maryland hadn’t been forced by terrible decisions made in previous athletic administrations to take the Big Ten’s money, it might be living happily ever after in the ACC. There’s no doubt that the men’s basketball team can compete in the Big Ten just as it did in the ACC. There’s also no question that the school still misses the arch-rivalry games with Duke and North Carolina, not because the Big Ten doesn’t have quality teams, but because there isn’t 60 years of animus built up toward Michigan State, Purdue or Michigan.

Football is an entirely different story. Locksley has brought Maryland to the point where it could compete quite well in the ACC. The conference is filled with programs that are a lot like Maryland’s. Florida State was once one of the powers in college football but had four straight losing seasons before bouncing back to 9-3 this fall. It is almost impossible for a reasonably good Power Five school to have four straight losing seasons. Miami was also a national power before joining the ACC. It is now a dumpster fire.

Clemson has been a power under Dabo Swinney, winning two national titles, but much of its fantastic regular season record has been built by consistently beating second-tier ACC teams. This season, the Tigers beat nonconference “powers” Furman and Louisiana Tech, won all their ACC games, and lost to Notre Dame (badly) and South Carolina.

The rest of the ACC? A bunch of programs that are much like Maryland: able to have reasonably good football seasons, while waiting for basketball to start. Maryland’s best season in Big Ten play was its first, 2014, when it went 4-4, including a rare victory over a 7-6 Penn State team in James Franklin’s first season.

Locksley insists that he is building a program that can compete for a Big Ten title. Aided by a fancy new practice facility in what used to be Cole Field House, he has recruited better players than previous Maryland coaches.

But does anyone seriously believe there will come a time when the Terrapins will consistently compete with Michigan, Ohio State, Penn State and Michigan State — not to mention Iowa and Wisconsin? Catch one of them in a down year — like Michigan State this year or Michigan pre-Jim Harbaugh — and you might pick up a win. But to get to the Big Ten championship game, a team has to go 8-1 or, at worst, 7-2.

It will certainly help if the conference abandons divisions in 2024 as has been discussed, so Maryland doesn’t have to play the four powers in the East every year, but only to a point. Yes, the Terrapins can go 7-5 playing nonconference nobodies and taking advantage of Indiana, Northwestern and Rutgers when they play those schools. But a team that will fill the stadium with fans not dressed in Michigan, Ohio State or Penn State colors? Put it this way: if Locksley ever accomplishes that feat, he should be a candidate for the College Football Hall of Fame.

When Ralph Friedgen arrived at Maryland in 2001, he put together three remarkable seasons, going 10-2, 11-3 and 10-3. The Terrapins actually won the ACC in 2001 and went to the Orange Bowl, even if he couldn’t get past Florida State, which was then a true power.

In the wake of those three successful seasons, the school brutally overspent on stadium expansion, which led to the move to the Big Ten. Friedgen went to four bowl games the next seven seasons but was fired after going 9-4, leading to the disastrous reigns of Randy Edsall and Durkin.

Now, Locksley has brought Maryland back to respectability, to the point where it can consistently reach second-tier bowls and not get crushed every time it plays a Big Ten power. That’s progress.

If Stern were still alive, he’d probably continue to apply his “child abuse” line to his alma mater — but not to Maryland. The question now is how much further can Maryland go. The likely answer is not that far. The Big Ten is still the Big Ten — and that’s a long way from the ACC.

