Kevin Willard has Terps ahead of schedule heading into Big Ten play

As Kevin Willard approached this season, he embraced lofty expectations for the future and even for this year, his first in charge of the Terrapins’ program. But along with that confidence, he preached the need for patience. Willard had to blend players from other college programs, plus a couple more from high school, into a cohesive unit, with everyone learning new schemes with a new staff. He inherited a program that had gone through a turbulent season with an interim coach.

“Is it going to be smooth from the start? I can tell you that right now: No,” Willard said a month before his first game as Maryland’s coach. “We’re still messing up drills that I can’t believe we're messing up.”

Willard thought this roster — which includes four scholarship transfers and two freshmen, most of whom play regularly — could “absolutely” be competitive in the Big Ten, but he hedged early expectations. Willard thought the team could be “really good” — but added “once we can kind of get through December.”

Yet here are Willard and the Terps with a 7-0 record after cruising through the first month of the campaign. This 22th-ranked team has played relentless defense and has four players averaging at least 13 points. From wire to wire, Maryland’s wins have hardly been in doubt. And so Willard admitted recently, “I do think we’re a little bit ahead of schedule.”

Now the Terps begin a stretch that will define just how far ahead they are. Or if losses accumulate, the fan base may gravitate back toward their modest preseason expectations. A four-game gantlet starts Friday when Maryland opens conference play at home against No. 16 Illinois. The Terps already have noteworthy neutral-site wins over Miami and Saint Louis, but this will be the first time Maryland faces a ranked foe.

After playing the Illini, the Terps travel to Wisconsin, another game that will calibrate hopes for how well Maryland might fare in the Big Ten. And then the fan base can relish a pair of marquee nonconference matchups — a game against No. 13 Tennessee in New York followed by a home matchup with No. 21 UCLA. These two weeks will be grueling, but they’re also packed with opportunities.

“Just to go out there and prove ourselves against some of the top teams in the country, that’s always amazing to do,” said senior forward Donta Scott, the team’s leading scorer with 15.9 points per game. “It’s your talent against their talent and whoever wants it more.”

When comparing his conservative preseason forecast with this early season surge, Willard thinks he underestimated how quickly his players would pick up game plans and understand scouting reports. His group’s maturity has shown. Four of the team’s starters are seniors, and they’ve played in a combined 404 games across five conferences.

Both of Maryland’s starting backcourt players, Don Carey from Georgetown and Jahmir Young from Charlotte, are new to the Big Ten. So is Willard, though his Seton Hall teams often played, and sometimes beat, teams from the league. Maryland was on the losing end of those matchups against the Pirates twice (in December 2018 and December 2019), and Willard also picked up recent wins over Michigan, Rutgers and Penn State.

The Terps have steamrolled their opponents by an average of 22 points. Through seven games, they’ve trailed for fewer than four minutes. There have been no significant hiccups. Yet Willard has a long list of all the areas where the Terps need to improve. He holds up a notepad as proof but calls its contents “top secret.”

The start of conference play will challenge how well the positive trends that have sparked optimism around Maryland can hold up against tougher opposition.

Scott, who transformed his body by losing nearly 30 pounds this offseason, has scored at least 18 points in four games this season. In the previous three years of his career, Scott hit that mark just six times. He’s quicker on the court and said he can jump much higher.

Young has been a steady point guard for the Terps with 13.9 points, 4.9 rebounds and 3.4 assists per game. Young, who was a prolific scorer in Conference USA before transferring, understands his new role that leans on the talent around him.

“We have a lot of pieces, and I feel like we’re slowly putting that together,” Young said. “We’re still growing.”

Sophomore forward Julian Reese has showcased his growth, including with a 24-point outing against Coppin State, but soon, he’ll be challenged by more formidable big men. And when Reese faces extended time on the bench because of foul trouble, Maryland has primarily used smaller lineups that could be exploited by opponents with more size.

Confidence stems from the intensity the Terps have shown through each game and in how they practice. Jahari Long, who played for Willard at Seton Hall before transferring to Maryland, said he thinks “we’re one of the hardest-practicing teams in the country.” He said that preparation leads to a shared belief among the players that they’re ready for games with a spotlight like the one they’ll have Friday and not be afraid.

“It’s a lot of joy for everybody,” Long said. “We’ve all been waiting for this moment.”

