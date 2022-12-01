Quince Orchard pulls away from C.H. Flowers, wins second straight Md. 4A title

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Here, four months into the season and on the first night of December, was the test for which Quince Orchard had been waiting. The Cougars, having ascended to the level of high school football dominance that produces a slew of demoralized opponents and noncompetitive second halves, entered Thursday’s Maryland 4A championship game at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium in Annapolis looking for a fight.

C.H. Flowers gave them one for much of Thursday night, forcing the Cougars into a fierce, physical contest. The game was taut and tense for three quarters. Then came a dominant final quarter from the fourth-ranked Cougars, who pulled away for a 32-7 win.

The win capped a 14-0 season for Quince Orchard and was its second straight championship in Maryland’s largest public school classification. Sixth-ranked Flowers finished the season 13-1.

The Cougars have won three titles in the past four seasons and five overall.

“We had to show that we wanted it more,” senior linebacker Matthieu Longa said. “We showed them we were here for a dogfight and we weren’t going to back down.”

The Cougars entered Thursday beating opponents by an average of 38 points. But it became clear early that the Jaguars were a different kind of opponent. The Prince George’s power matched the Cougars’ athleticism and physicality in ways few public school teams could. A short field goal just before halftime gave the Cougars a 10-7 lead at the break.

“[Flowers] is a very, very good football team,” said Cougars Coach John Kelley, who earned his 100th career win. “They played their butts off tonight as they have all season.”

That 10-7 score held through the third, putting Quince Orchard in an unfamiliar spot: playing a close game in the fourth quarter. The Cougars responded by finding another level of defensive intensity. With 10 minutes remaining and Flowers backed up near its own end zone, Quince Orchard junior Jaylen Harvey raced around the edge and hit Flowers quarterback Sean Johnson from behind, forcing a fumble that Cougars senior Kendall Johnson recovered for a two-score lead.

“My high school career, all I’ve dreamed about is winning state championships,” Johnson said. “And when I saw the ball I saw [a title] in my hands. And I just chased it.”

The Cougars’ defense forced a three-and-out on Flowers’s next possession before forcing another miscue, this time blocking a punt, with the ball rolling out of the back of the end zone. The 19-7 lead felt insurmountable; the Cougars added two late touchdowns for good measure.

