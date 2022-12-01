World Cup live updates Croatia vs. Belgium, Canada vs. Morocco to decide Group F

World Cup in Qatar

The latest: France has already secured its spot in the knockout round, and three more nations will join Les Bleus on Wednesday. Follow our live coverage for the latest news, updates and highlights from the World Cup.

USMNT: Star forward Christian Pulisic scored in the first half and the U.S. men’s national team defeated Iran, 1-0, at the World Cup in Qatar. By finishing second in Group B, the United States (1-0-2) earned a round-of-16 meeting Saturday with the Netherlands, which won Group A with a 2-0-1 record.

Tiebreakers and advancement scenarios: The World Cup’s 32 teams have started their third group-stage games, and the scenarios for advancement are now clear.

Perspective: “This moment — his moment — called for something more than finesse or creativity. It may not be brave or courageous, exactly, to charge at a soccer ball in the midst of heavy human traffic, risking personal injury, showing what athletic sacrifice means.” Read Barry Svrluga on Christian Pulisic’s moment on soccer’s biggest stage.