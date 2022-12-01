The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness

World Cup live updates Croatia vs. Belgium, Canada vs. Morocco to decide Group F

Kevin De Bruyne and Belgium face a challenge against Croatia on Thursday. (Jack Guez/AFP/Getty Images)
Two more groups will send teams through to the knockout stage Thursday at the World Cup, and some elite soccer nations have work to do. Two Group F games start the day at 10 a.m. Eastern time. Croatia, the 2018 runner-up, meets Belgium, which finished third four years ago, and it is unlikely that both will reach the round of 16. Morocco, meanwhile, is in strong position to get through against Canada. In Group E games beginning at 2 p.m., Germany must beat Costa Rica to have any chance to advance, and Spain faces Japan in another critical matchup.

Here's what to know

  • Croatia will reach the round of 16 with a win or a draw against Belgium and could still advance with a loss. Belgium probably needs to win to avoid a disappointing early exit. Morocco will get through with a win or a draw and possibly still with a loss, while Canada has already been eliminated. Find the full advancement scenarios here.
  • In the later games, Spain is almost certainly through to the round of 16 regardless of what happens, while Japan advances with a win and possibly with a draw against a tough Spanish side. Costa Rica would secure an unlikely spot in the knockout round with a win and could advance with a draw against Germany, which must win to have a chance to avoid a second straight early exit.
  • The World Cup continues Friday, when the round of 16 will be set after the finales in Group G and Group H. Find the updated group standings here. Find the knockout round bracket and schedule here.
Here's what to know:

