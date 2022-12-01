World Cup live updates Croatia vs. Belgium, Canada vs. Morocco to decide Group F

Two more groups will send teams through to the knockout stage Thursday at the World Cup, and some elite soccer nations have work to do. Two Group F games start the day at 10 a.m. Eastern time. Croatia, the 2018 runner-up, meets Belgium, which finished third four years ago, and it is unlikely that both will reach the round of 16. Morocco, meanwhile, is in strong position to get through against Canada. In Group E games beginning at 2 p.m., Germany must beat Costa Rica to have any chance to advance, and Spain faces Japan in another critical matchup.
World Cup in Qatar
Perspective: “This moment — his moment — called for something more than finesse or creativity. It may not be brave or courageous, exactly, to charge at a soccer ball in the midst of heavy human traffic, risking personal injury, showing what athletic sacrifice means.” Read Barry Svrluga on Christian Pulisic’s moment on soccer’s biggest stage.