World Cup live updates Croatia vs. Belgium, Canada vs. Morocco to decide Group F

Morocco: Morocco will advance to the knockout round with a win or a draw Thursday against Canada. If Morocco loses to Canada, it would still advance with a Croatia win over Belgium, or with a Croatia-Belgium draw if Morocco loses by fewer than three goals. If Morocco loses by exactly three goals and Belgium and Croatia draw, additional tiebreakers would come into play. Morocco could also advance with a loss if Belgium beats Croatia and Morocco is able to overcome its one-goal disadvantage in goal differential. Morocco would win the group with a win and a Croatia loss or draw, or a win and a Croatia win if Morocco overcomes its tiebreaker disadvantage. Morocco would be eliminated with a loss and a Belgium win over Croatia, unless Morocco overcomes its tiebreaker disadvantage against Croatia.