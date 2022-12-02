U.S. star Christian Pulisic cleared to play against the Netherlands

DOHA, Qatar — U.S. soccer star Christian Pulisic has been cleared to play against the Netherlands on Saturday in the World Cup’s round of 16, the U.S. Soccer Federation announced Friday.
Pulisic said the injury was “very painful” but he believed he would be able to recover in time for the biggest U.S. men’s national team game in more than eight years.
Earlier Friday, Coach Gregg Berhalter said it “looked pretty good” that Pulisic would be available to face the favored Dutch team. The 24-year-old attacker was evaluated by the U.S. medical and training staff the past two days.
Pulisic started all three group-stage matches, assisting on Tim Weah’s goal in the 1-1 opener against Wales and scoring in the 38th minute of the 1-0 victory over Iran.
This is a developing story and has been updated.
World Cup in Qatar
The latest: The round of 16 will be finalized after the last group stage games in Group G and Group H. Follow our live coverage for the latest news, updates and highlights from the World Cup.
USMNT: Star forward Christian Pulisic says he’s “taking it day by day” and doing everything he can to be on the field when the United States faces the Netherlands at the World Cup on Saturday. Pulisic, 24, suffered a pelvic contusion this week when he scored from close range and smashed into Iran’s goalkeeper in the U.S. men’s national team’s Group B finale.
Round of 16: The World Cup knockout round bracket will continue to be filled in Thursday in Qatar, when Groups E and F complete play.
Today’s WorldView: Ishaan Tharoor, The Post’s foreign desk columnist, chronicles his week at the World Cup in Qatar.