Why Gio Reyna, the oft-injured attacker, is the talk of Soccer Twitter

World Cup in Qatar

The latest: Germany, a four-time World Cup champion, was eliminated in the group stage Thursday despite beating Costa Rica, 4-2 in the nations’ Group E finale. Japan and Spain advanced from Group E instead.

USMNT: Star forward Christian Pulisic says he’s “taking it day by day” and doing everything he can to be on the field when the United States faces the Netherlands at the World Cup on Saturday. Pulisic, 24, suffered a pelvic contusion this week when he scored from close range and smashed into Iran’s goalkeeper in the U.S. men’s national team’s Group B finale.

Round of 16: The World Cup knockout round bracket will continue to be filled in Thursday in Qatar, when Groups E and F complete play.

History made: The World Cup match between Costa Rica and Germany on Thursday will have an all-women refereeing team, a first in the history of the men’s tournament, taking charge.