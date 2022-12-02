High school hoops is back, and holy Hayfield-Patriot!

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

With three seconds left and Northern Virginia’s two best teams looking to end a stalemate in Thursday night’s season opener in Alexandria, Hayfield senior Donovan Bass-Briscoe truly became a Hawk. To those who casually followed Hayfield’s 32-0 run to its first Class 6 state championship last winter, Bass-Briscoe’s name would be unfamiliar; he’s a new addition who hopes to adapt to the Hawks’ fast-paced system after transferring from rival West Potomac. With the offense sputtering, the senior did what Hayfield does best: He went for the kill.

A crossover got Bass-Briscoe into the paint, where the 6-foot-1 guard hoisted a floater above the fingers of a 6-6 Patriot defender. He watched the ball pass through the net as time expired to give the Hawks a dramatic 75-73 win.

Bass-Briscoe, who finished with 17 points, including Hayfield’s final seven, knew he was right where he belonged. Emerging moments later from a pile of teammates, he ran over to an open spot on the court, pounded his chest and let out a message as his mom ran up to hug him: “I do this.”

“At first, I was just trying to get the jitters out — I’m not going to lie — being a senior, coming to a new school. … But my parents raised me with confidence,” Bass-Briscoe said. “I came into a new place where they took me in like it’s home. This is probably one of the best feelings ever.”

For both Class 6 powers, the matchup served as more than an early-season test. For Patriot, it was the chance to move forward after starting 26-0 last season but losing in the state semifinals against Battlefield. For Hayfield, it was a chance to finally play the team it angled for in March. An offseason call between coaches set up the meeting.

Though the schools were both dominant for much of last season and returned plenty of talent, each new year brings unexpected obstacles.

“Starting off, it may be rough,” Hayfield senior Greg Jones admitted before the opener. “But by the end of the season, I feel like we’ll have a good grasp. We’ll see.”

As the lights went off in Hayfield’s gym and their starting five were announced, a projector displayed a video of March’s title game with all-caps text that read “RUN IT BACK.” In it, clips played of their top trio: seniors David King, DJ Holloway and Jones, four-year varsity players who earned confidence in their sophomore years and accolades in the immaculate junior season.

But Jones’s warning proved largely prescient. Hayfield made just 18 of 37 free throws Thursday. Patriot’s defense lapsed several times down the stretch. And both teams began the first quarter with a frenetic and at times careless pace.

Hayfield’s top three players found a way. Holloway, a two-way guard, defended Patriot senior star Nasir Coleman and guided his team through early pockets of the game to give Hayfield a 36-32 halftime lead. Jones, an American University commit, found himself in uncharacteristic early foul trouble, on and off of the bench before a third-quarter outburst gave his team a 60-55 advantage entering the final frame.

And King — Hayfield’s 6-2 center who dons goggles and drew comparisons from teammates to Draymond Green and Dennis Rodman — left his fingerprints on the outcome. He cleaned up the Hawks’ misses in the first and fourth quarters, scoring the team’s first 10 points before finishing with 26 on the night to go with 10 offensive rebounds. He also made stops in the fourth quarter to give his team a chance at the game’s end.

“When you look at him, it doesn’t seem possible,” Jones said of King before the game. “When we play 6-foot-10 guys and they see him, they’re thinking he’s not that good. Then he’ll end up dropping 30. He just has a great feel for the game. He can make a big guy look bad.”

Chaos continued at the game’s conclusion. Fans and several players on each team shoved each other near center court before officials, coaches and teammates halted the scuffle after 15 seconds. After a few minutes, the gym had its first calm of the night.

“I’m just happy the game is over,” King said, laughing. “I was nervous, I’m not even going to lie. Patriot is a really good team. Hopefully we play them again.”

