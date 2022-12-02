Jacob deGrom signs five-year deal with the Texas Rangers

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Jacob deGrom, one of the most dominant starters of his era, signed a five-year deal with the Texas Rangers on Friday night, the first major move of the baseball offseason. The announcement, made by the team, came with baseball’s Winter Meetings set to open Sunday in San Diego. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight DeGrom opted out of a long-term deal with the New York Mets to test free agency and ended up cashing in for what will reportedly amount to $185 million over five years, according to ESPN. Those figures mean the deal carries an average annual value of $37 million, second-highest ever awarded a major league player. Only his former Mets teammate, Max Scherzer, has a deal worth more per year ($43.3 million).

DeGrom’s deal reportedly includes an option for a sixth year that could push its total value over $200 million, per ESPN.

Advertisement

The move is the latest in a series of splashy moves for the Rangers, who opened their new ballpark, Globe Life Field, in 2020. They committed more than $500 million combined veterans Marcus Semien and Corey Seager this time last year, hoping to jump-start a rebuild. Their season ended in relative disappointment, with the dismissal of manager Chris Woodward and a fourth-place finish in the American League West — a division long dominated by their in-state rival Houston Astros.

But even before landing deGrom, General Manager Chris Young was pushing hard to help the team jump into contention. He hired three-time World Series winner Bruce Bochy out of retirement to manage. He appointed former Red Sox bench coach Will Venable — long viewed as a strong future manager — Bochy’s deputy. He plucked former Rangers pitcher Mike Maddux from St. Louis to become pitching coach.

Now, they add deGrom to the top of a rotation that already includes Martin Perez, who was one of two players in baseball to accept a qualifying offer this year, and Jon Gray, the man the Rangers promised $56 million over four years this time last year.

Advertisement

DeGrom’s departure leaves the Mets with a gaping hole in a rotation that had already entered free agency as a major concern for the team. Their Nos. 3 and 4 starters from 2022, Chris Bassitt and Taijuan Walker, both remain unsigned. Scherzer, 38, has battled injury in his past three postseason showings, but remains the team’s anchor.

The market gives them options. American League Cy Young winner Justin Verlander and powerful lefty Carlos Rodón are available. But the Mets aren’t the only team looking for help atop their rotation — the Yankees and Dodgers, among others, are in the same hunt, and now there’s one fewer ace on whom to bid.

In betting on deGrom, the Rangers took a chance on a pitcher who has looked absolutely untouchable at times over the past few seasons, but who has barely made enough appearances to assuage concerns about committing to him long-term. He hasn’t thrown more than 90 innings in a season since 2019 and has thrown more than 200 innings just three times in his career. Verlander, who is five years older, has thrown 200 innings in 12 seasons.

Advertisement

But when deGrom is right, he does very little wrong. Though he has made just 38 starts over the past three seasons, he has pitched to a 2.05 ERA and averaged 14.1 strikeouts per nine innings in those outings. So in betting on deGrom, the Rangers also inject the kind of elite pitching talent they haven’t been able to cultivate in quite some time to the top of a rotation that hasn’t often ranked in the league’s best.

GiftOutline Gift Article