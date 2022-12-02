‘I think this football team has helped heal’ Nearly a year after a deadly tornado ravaged Mayfield, Ky., its high school football team is on the verge of a state championship. Senior wide receiver and cornerback Novi Barnes hugs cheer mom Wendy Walker after she gave him a bucket of treats for the ride to Lexington for Friday's Kentucky 2A state championship game. (Austin Anthony/For The Washington Post)

The football players milled about on the gym floor Thursday afternoon, some in sport coats, some in sweatpants, as band members fiddled with instruments and cheerleaders riled up the student body: “Beat Tigers,” “Beat Tigers.” It was another pep rally at Mayfield High, this one the formal send-off for a dynamo team that had been through seemingly everything and emerged on the other side with one final challenge: Friday’s Kentucky state championship game.

“We need all y’all’s support there,” Sam Stone, a senior offensive lineman, told his classmates in the bleachers. “We really appreciate the support you’ve given us this year. I just got one thing to say: It’s going to be a movie.”

Nearly a year earlier, that same gym served as a community resource center in the days after a tornado plowed through the region, upending the town and uprooting families. Tables were filled with donated diapers and food, and the bleachers were packed with folded clothes and jackets. “Like a mini-Walmart,” said Joe Morris, the school’s longtime football coach.

No one will forget those early days. Morris spent hours trying to track down his players, who had lost power, phone service and in some cases their homes. He drove to one player’s house only to discover it was gone.

“It was just, you know, not there,” he recalled in an interview this week. “I don't really know how anybody survived in that house.”

Mayfield is a town of about 10,000 in Western Kentucky, closer to Nashville or St. Louis than Louisville or Lexington. It was also ground zero for a deadly tornado that blasted through the region last Dec. 10, decimating homes and businesses, tearing at the fabric that held together a tightknit community.

“It was like a loud roar, the house rumbling and shaking,” Novi Barnes, a senior wide receiver for the Cardinals, recalled this week. “You could feel all that. That’s when you knew it was serious.”

The death toll across the region eventually hit 80, including two dozen from Mayfield and the surrounding county. The tornado turned parts of downtown Mayfield into messy piles of bricks and rubble. The roof was ripped off the courthouse, and the police and fire stations were destroyed. The candle factory in town was flattened, and many local businesses were lost.

A year later, the town is still reeling but recovering. While some landmarks, such as Carr’s Barn Bar-B-Q, have rebuilt and reopened, others, such as the popular Wilma’s Kountry Kitchen on 12th Street, remain shuttered.

Against this backdrop, Mayfield football players reported for spring practice this year, their lives in various states of disarray but collectively in need of something else. Something else to talk about, to think about, to bear the weight of shared emotions, frustrations, hopes.

“These kids, a lot of them were living in hotels, didn’t have power. Some of them, homes were lost, they had to relocate, living with family members. It’s definitely been a tough year,” Morris said. “For our community, I think this team has brought a ray of sunshine, I guess, a smile to their faces. This is a blue-collar town. This town is tough. We’re going to bounce back, and I think this football team has helped [the town] heal a little bit.”

The team has been a powerhouse for decades, appearing in 24 state championship games since 1959. Morris’s father, Jack, was the school’s legendary coach for years, accounting for four of those titles. Joe Morris took over in 1999 and has never had a losing record, winning six state titles in 23 seasons. In June, he was inducted into the National High School Athletic Coaches Association Hall of Fame.

Even before the tornado tossed the town into upheaval, though, Morris knew he was approaching a professional crossroads. He retired from teaching last December and wasn’t sure whether he would continue as the school’s coach and athletic director. After the dust settled and the holidays passed, he took a couple of weeks and realized he didn’t have much of a choice. The team needed him. The town needed the team. And he needed something.

“He’s got too much to give to the game,” said Larry Joe Seay, a close friend of Morris who owns Seay Motors auto dealership in town. “That Morris name just means too much to Mayfield football, and we needed that stability right now.”

Morris knew he had a special group returning, but no one was quite sure how the tornado would impact the team on or off the field. He pondered how much to reference the tornado on the practice field and in the locker room, ultimately deciding that football should be a refuge.

“What we needed was to get that off our mind,” Morris said.

So they tried to treat the season like any other. They quietly mowed through opponents, and the whole town seemed to funnel into the 73-year-old War Memorial Stadium on Friday nights. It might have been only a three-hour blip, but there were times that no one in Mayfield was preoccupied with the devastation that was left in the tornado’s wake.

“I think people were looking for normalcy,” Seay said, “and normalcy for Mayfield football is winning.”

The town tried to focus on what they had, not what they had lost. They talked about upcoming games against small-school rivals such as Paducah Tilghman and crosstown foe Graves County and compared Morris’s latest group with some of his past champions.

The Cardinals finished the season undefeated. It wasn’t until last week’s Class 2A semifinal game against Lexington Christian, a 38-28 Mayfield win, that Morris bothered reminding his players what they had already overcome.

“I said, this here, this ain’t adversity,” Morris recalled. “Adversity is what happened to us 51 weeks ago on December 10. That’s adversity. This is a football game. And adversity is going to hit us during football games. But it’s nothing like we all went through.”

He didn’t need to mention the details. How two of his players lost their homes. How many spent days living in hotel rooms. How some had to temporarily relocate to other towns, rooming with distant family members. Others left town for good.

The players had banded together in the weeks that followed the tornado, providing more than entertainment for their battered community. Jutarious “Juju” Starks, the Cardinals’ star running back, was one of those there in the gym, the mini-Walmart, pushing a shopping cart loaded with food and supplies back and forth to the parking lot where people in need kept showing up.

“I mean, every single person was affected somehow,” Morris said. “So I think everybody became closer -- the whole community came closer together — because we’ve got to fight through this and this is the only way we know to do it.”

After the pep rally Thursday, the entire team boarded a pair of buses to make the four-hour drive to Lexington, where the Cardinals will face Beechwood, the two-time defending state champion, on Friday afternoon. A year later, perspective has shifted for players and the greater community. Mayfield football is just a distraction. But what a much-needed distraction it turned out to be.

“It just made me think of life, like, don’t take nothing for granted because you never know what’s going to happen,” Barnes said. “As I go into every football game, I just think, this could be my last one.”

Austin Anthony in Mayfield, Ky., contributed to this report.

