This is what Maryland men’s basketball once looked like, is supposed to look like and should look like for eternity. Press off a make. Press off a miss. Push the ball. Get in transition. Move fast. Think fast. That’s who the Terrapins once were. Early in a new era, it’s who they are again.

“I’ve always said each job has its own personality,” said Kevin Willard, in the first half of his first season in that job. “And I really think it’s important — and I think it’s one reason some guys go places and succeed at a high level and some guys go places and fail miserably — is you really have to make sure that the coach’s personality, the way the coach wants to play, matches what the program’s all about.”

Hand, meet glove.

The Terrapins are off to a blazing 7-0 start, winning by an average of nearly 22 points, no margin of victory less than 18. Some of that is because the early part of the nonconference slate has been filled with the typical Western Carolinas, Binghamtons and Coppin States of the world. Friday night’s Big Ten opener against 16th-ranked Illinois is a different type of test, as are the three after that — a trip to Wisconsin, a neutral-site game against No. 13 Tennessee, then back in College Park against No. 21 UCLA.

But put the current record and the upcoming results aside for a minute because, even as Willard has the Terps back in the national rankings (22nd this week) and national conversation, what’s more important is his understanding of what Maryland fans want from their program. For all the griping about Willard’s predecessor Mark Turgeon — he didn’t advance deep into the NCAA tournament, he developed NBA players who didn’t produce competitive success in college, he couldn’t get a basket off an inbounds play following a timeout — the most defining was this: His teams played too slow.

In fairness to Turgeon, he took a job in the up-tempo ACC only to be shoved into the grind-it-out Big Ten. His idea was to wear down an opponent, and it was mostly smart. The problem: It wore down the fan base, too.

Willard’s hiring from Seton Hall as Turgeon’s replacement wasn’t an automatic energizer for those fans. In 12 seasons with the Pirates, Willard won one Big East tournament, one regular season conference championship, made five NCAA tournaments and won exactly one first-round game once he got there. He has the respect of coaches who know the game and could see what he wrung from his talent. But if Turgeon, a Kansan, never seemed like the perfect fit in College Park, Willard could be seen as a New Yorker just as out of place.

What Willard’s first team is unveiling, though, is a commitment to pressing on defense and pushing on offense that is refreshing. According to the college hoops site KenPom.com, the Terps rank seventh in the country in “adjusted offensive efficiency” — which is points scored per 100 possessions, with takes into account the quality and style of opponents.

What does that mean in terms of what you will see on the court? Remember Gary Williams’s best teams? Anyone at Xfinity Center on Friday night who’s old enough to buy a beer absolutely does. These Terps don’t have a Steve Francis or a Juan Dixon. But they do have an identity: They play hard, and they play fast. That’s not an accident.

“Growing up, I loved watching Maryland basketball,” Willard said. “I loved turning on the game and seeing Joe Smith, Steve Francis, Steve Blake — I call those guys out because they were the highlight guys, and you saw a lot of stuff on ‘SportsCenter.’

“But to me, it was always a really cool way to play. I was always like, ‘I’d love to play that way.’ Rick Pitino played that way.”

Willard should know. He spent 10 years under Pitino — four with the Boston Celtics, six at Louisville — to start his coaching career. He may not have been presented as an obvious home-run hire — and who knows what this difficult pre-Christmas stretch, not to mention the rest of the Big Ten schedule, will bring — but this is a good start both in results and, as important, in style.

“When fans come to the game, it’s really fun for them to see a group of guys playing as hard as they can for their alma mater,” Willard said before Thursday’s practice. “I just think it’s an energized way of playing, and when you take over a program that — anytime you take over a program, no matter how great a program it is — and Mark did a phenomenal job, in my opinion — there’s still probably some things that need to get re-energized. This fan base needed to get re-energized. The people in this building needed to get re-energized.”

That’s a process, and it’s only now starting. But it’s fun to watch.

“I feel like we’re at our best when we’re getting up and down, our tempo is up,” said Jahmir Young, a DeMatha product who transferred in from Charlotte. “And I feel like when we’re playing with energy, no one can stop us.”

Easy, now. It’s seven games. Still, whether it’s stoppable, it has to be fun, right?

“It actually is, even though sometimes it’s tiring,” said Donta Scott, a slimmed-down holdover from Turgeon’s teams who is the Terps’ leading scorer. “But we get a lot of cardio in on the court going against each other. It’s really a nice change of style.”

Willard believes it could bring a change in recruiting, too. At Seton Hall, he used the style to land individual awards for several Pirates. Myles Powell was the Big East player of the year and a consensus all-American in 2020. Sandro Mamukelashvili was the conference player of the year the following year. Angel Delgado won the Kareem Abdul-Jabbar award as the nation’s top big man in 2018. Offer those as carrots, and it’s easier to get into the living rooms of the nation’s top prep players.

“The older I get I realize it’s a fun way to play and kids like to play that way,” Willard said. “The most important thing to me — and I know this sounds crazy — is the kids get rewarded.”

Ultimately, Willard will be judged on wins and losses, on Big Ten titles, on runs deep into the NCAA tournament — on what Williams delivered in his best days. Seven straight blowouts to begin a tenure falls somewhere between wonderful and meaningless.

What matters, though, is the fit of coach and school and an understanding of how badly the Terps’ supporters yearned to see basketball played the way they remembered it. This is a nice start. Now bring on the big boys, with whom the Terps will no longer waddle. They will run.

