Terps hold off Illini, pass a stern test in a tight Big Ten opener

Maryland students stood shoulder to shoulder, clad in matching gold T-shirts, and they erupted with each basket and whistle. The electricity was back at Xfinity Center, where the crowd pounded the metal bleachers and was on its feet during a tense final few minutes of Maryland’s 71-66 win Friday night over No. 16 Illinois.

The No. 22 Terrapins rewarded their fans with a riveting performance, winning their Big Ten opener to move to 8-0 and deliver new coach Kevin Willard his first marquee victory.

The defining sequence came with Maryland clinging to a one-point lead and 14 seconds remaining. Senior guard Jahmir Young sprung himself for a three-pointer that swished through the net, pushing the lead to four and allowing Maryland fans to finally celebrate.

These are the games the fan base has craved, and Willard and his Terps delivered.

Maryland grabbed a lead less than eight minutes into the game and held on to that advantage until Illinois knotted it with 7:36 remaining. Maryland had led by 11 points in the second half, but the Terps went nearly seven minutes without a basket. After winning their first seven games by an average of 22 points, the Terps had to navigate a tight contest.

In the final five minutes, neither team led by more than three points — until Young (a game-high 24 points), a transfer from Charlotte, made his biggest shot this season.

With former coach Gary Williams, ESPN personality Scott Van Pelt and tennis star Frances Tiafoe courtside, this Maryland team proved it can compete with the Big Ten’s best.

In the fast-paced game, both teams made shots at a high clip early on, with neither leading by more than three in the first nine minutes. And then Maryland broke through. In a 20-second span, Hakim Hart hit a three-pointer, Patrick Emilien collected a rebound off a missed layup, and with Willard thrusting his arm through the air, urging his players to race down the court, Young launched another three. The crowd quieted as the ball took flight and then responded with a piercing roar as it fell through the net.

Illinois called a timeout after that 11-0 Maryland run, which included nine points from Hart, and a couple of minutes later the Terps had turned the tight contest into a double-digit lead.

Maryland’s lead grew to 28-16 with 8:09 to go in the half before the Illini answered. The Terps committed turnovers on three straight possessions while Illinois trimmed its deficit to three.

Hart then delivered three-pointers on back-to-back possessions. Just before the break, Julian Reese hustled for an offensive rebound that led to another three-pointer for Young, handing the Terps a 41-34 margin at intermission.

Illinois (6-2) climbed back in the second half, and the game tightened into the final moments. Then Young had the last word, and the crowd had a last roar.

Here’s what else to know about Maryland’s win:

Shannon’s second half

Illinois has been powered by Terrence Shannon Jr., a standout guard who transferred from Texas Tech. He averages nearly 20 points per game, and Willard considers the senior a national player of the year candidate. Against the Terps, he scored 21 points, a team high, but he was 0 for 5 from three-point range. In the second half, Shannon air-balled a pair of three-pointers.

When Illinois knocked off UCLA for its best win of the season, Shannon made eight three-pointers. Against Syracuse this week, he hit five.

Shannon scored seven points in the final 10 minutes, but he couldn’t do enough to will his team to a road win.

Young settling in

When Willard took over the Maryland program, he needed a point guard and added Young as a transfer. The former DeMatha standout from Upper Marlboro had been a prolific scorer at Charlotte, scoring 1,421 points over three seasons. For the first time Friday night, Young proved he can also thrive in the Big Ten and in the moments when his team needs him most.

Young attacked the rim and was lethal from the perimeter. With the Terps shooting well from three-point range, Young finished with a 4-for-9 mark from outside.

He had to adjust to a new role in College Park. He no longer feels as if he needs to be the primary scorer and playmaker on every possession. But as Maryland’s steady point guard, he’s still racking up points. Young has scored in double figures in all but one game this season and now has at least 15 in his past three outings.

