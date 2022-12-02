What to know about the Netherlands, the USMNT’s next opponent

After a second-place finish in Group B, the U.S. men’s national team is in the knockout round of the World Cup. The Americans will face the Netherlands on Saturday in a round-of-16 showdown at Khalifa International Stadium in Rayyan, Qatar.
Led by captain Virgil van Dijk, a 6-foot-5 defender who stars for Liverpool, and breakout young talent Cody Gakpo, who has scored three goals in three games, the Dutch are seeking a spot in their seventh World Cup quarterfinal. Here’s what to know about the United States’ next opponent:
A storied history
For a nation of only 17 million people, the Netherlands has long had an outsize influence on the world’s soccer culture. It has finished as the runner-up three times — in 1974, 1978 and 2010. The Dutch philosophy of “Total Football,” epitomized by three-time Ballon d’Or winner Johan Cruyff during his time with Amsterdam club Ajax and the national team, has become synonymous with free-flowing, attractive soccer.
The Oranje reached the final of the 2010 World Cup and lost to Spain in extra time. It finished third in 2014, falling to Argentina on penalties in the semifinal. The United States and the Netherlands have met five times before, with the Dutch leading 4-1-0. In their most recent meeting, a June 5, 2015, friendly in Amsterdam, the Americans won, 4-3.
A talented lineup
After a decorated career in club soccer with Ajax, Barcelona, Bayern Munich and Manchester United, Louis van Gaal is in his third stint in charge of the Netherlands. The Amsterdam native first managed his country from 2000 to 2001 and 2012 to 2014, overseeing the semifinal run in Brazil.
He assembled a talented squad for Qatar. Van Dijk, a Premier League and Champions League winner, commands the back line. Barcelona’s Frenkie de Jong is excellent at finding space and threading passes through the midfield, especially as the team’s wingbacks shift from a back five to a 3-5-2 formation in possession.
Coach
Louis van Gaal
71 years old
Barcelona forward Memphis Depay tied with England’s Harry Kane to lead all scorers in European qualifying with 12 goals, but has yet to play more than 65 minutes at this World Cup as he recovers from a muscle injury.
Without Depay fully fit, Gakpo has broken through as the team’s most dangerous scoring threat, with six goals in 12 career appearances. The 23-year-old attacker, who stars for PSV Eindhoven in the Dutch Eredivisie, is among five players leading the race for the Golden Boot.
A surprise inclusion came in the form of goalkeeper Andries Noppert. (At 6-foot-8, he’s the tallest player in Qatar.) His start in the opener against Senegal was also his first for the national team.
Group A winners
The Netherlands opened its World Cup run with a 2-0 win over Senegal on Nov. 21. After Senegal kept it close for more than an hour, Gakpo scored on a header in the 84th minute, and midfielder Davy Klaassen added another in extra time.
Ecuador gave the Dutch their biggest test yet in a 1-1 draw last Friday; Gakpo started strong with a sixth-minute score, but the Ecuadorans slowed down the Dutch counterattack and found an equalizer to snatch a point.
The Oranje secured passage to the knockout round with Tuesday’s 2-0 win against Qatar, with goals from Gakpo and De Jong. It has not lost a match since a June 27, 2021, defeat to the Czech Republic in the Euro 2020 round of 16.
The winner of Saturday’s match faces the winner of Argentina-Australia in the quarterfinals Dec. 9.
