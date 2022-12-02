With a stoppage-time stunner, South Korea spoils Uruguay’s night

WAKRAH, Qatar — The world-famous head of Luis Suárez disappeared into his light blue shirt on Friday night as he sat on the bench and began grappling with the quirky reality freshly unfolded at Al Janoub Stadium. The shirt trembled.
Up there at Education City Stadium, something stunning had happened.
South Korea had gotten a goal in the first minute of stoppage time from Hwang Hee-chan, the 26-year-old player for Wolverhampton in England nicknamed “Bull” in South Korea. That goal had changed the tenor down here at Al Janoub. It had sent South Korea to four points in Group H, which would end up level with the four points Uruguay was about to reach. Both teams stood level in goal difference. South Korea would advance to the 16-team knockout stage because it scored four goals in the three matches of group play, to just two for Uruguay.
Group H shook out this way: Portugal on six points (and qualified already since Monday), South Korea on four, Uruguay on four and Ghana on three.
Somehow, in that curious way about sports sometimes, it had come down to Ghana foiling Uruguay, 12 years after it began carrying resentment against Uruguay for a melodramatic World Cup quarterfinal in South Africa, in which Suárez cheated with a deliberate late hand ball to earn a red card, then celebrated when Ghana’s Asamoah Gyan struck the crossbar with the ensuing penalty.
That penalty would have made Ghana the first African team to reach the semifinals, but then it lost on penalties later on.
Now Ghana’s fans seemed to gain a shred of delight from foiling Uruguay in that way one team can foil another while losing to it, 2-0. Uruguay, whose goalkeeper Sergio Rochet had stopped an early penalty as part of his overall magnificence, snared its lead on goals in the 26th and 32nd minutes, both by Giorgian de Arrascaeta.
From there, Ghana hoped to squeeze two goals from somewhere, and sent its fans behind the goal into sighs as it missed chance after chance mostly through the inches of ill luck. That continued on into stoppage time, when any Ghanaian goal would have ruined Uruguay immediately.
At the other end, Ghana keeper Lawrence Ati Zigi tended almost as if protecting a lead. He dove to his right around the fourth minute of stoppage time to knock away a rolling, rolling threat from 30 yards from Maxi Gómez. He positioned himself well for another scary bid, when some excellent Uruguay passing near midfield got the ball to Edinson Cavani on the right of the area, and Cavani’s cross went toward the center to Sebastián Coates, who lunged with his right foot but nudged it right with excellent defense from Daniel Amartey.
On such inches, the emotions tilted, until finally Suárez, the only player remaining from either side of that 2010 ruckus, saw his World Cup career probably end at 35. Eventually he pulled back the shirt from his head, headed out to the pitch to greet other players and cried still more.
