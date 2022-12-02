World Cup How the ‘MMA’ midfield sets the tempo for the USMNT at the World Cup

As the U.S. men’s national team built toward the World Cup in Qatar, Coach Gregg Berhalter faced a slew of tough lineup choices. Who starts in central defense? Should Tim Weah or Gio Reyna get the nod on the right flank? Which striker is the answer up top? The one unit that was never in doubt: his midfield. Barring injury, Berhalter was always going to start Yunus Musah, Weston McKennie and Tyler Adams — the “MMA” trio — in the U.S. engine room. And it’s not difficult to see the appeal of deploying three budding talents who have already proven themselves in Europe’s top leagues. Musah, who turned 20 on Tuesday, is a regular for Valencia in Spain’s La Liga. McKennie, 24, is locked into the lineup for Italian powerhouse Juventus. Adams, 23, starts for English Premier League side Leeds United and helped Germany’s RB Leipzig advance to the 2019-20 UEFA Champions League semifinals.

Although Berhalter tinkered with his defense and front line in the World Cup group stage, as the United States went 1-0-2 to finish second in Group B and earn a round of 16 clash with the Netherlands on Saturday, he didn’t mess with his midfield personnel. Since Berhalter first turned to the trio for an exhibition win over Panama in 2020, the Americans have gone 6-1-3 when Musah, McKennie and Adams have started together.

The MMA midfield thrives thanks to those players’ complementary skill-sets. Adams typically plays as the lone defensive midfielder in Berhalter’s 4-3-3 formation, diligently covering ground, circulating possession and winning duels. Musah is a silky, forward-thinking distributor with the ability to dribble out of tight spaces, set the tempo in possession and press opponents defensively. McKennie offers an athletic threat in the air, plus a knack for making incisive runs into the box and pinging long balls on a dime.

In Qatar, Berhalter has started Musah, McKennie and Adams in all three matches but tweaked their positioning from game to game.

All three players were immense against Iran, hitting their line-breaking passes — balls that unlock the opposition by bypassing their forward, midfield or defensive units — at an immaculate 86 percent clip. Adams cleaned up in the middle, leading all players with eight miles covered and 12 loose balls collected. Musah paced the Americans with eight tackles won and 11 ball progressions (plays on which he pushed the ball forward). Although McKennie had fewer touches than those two, he orchestrated the U.S. goal by serving a pinpoint through ball to right back Sergiño Dest, whose centering header was knocked in by star Christian Pulisic. Not to be left out, Adams and Musah both played multiple balls during the 11-pass buildup to that 38th-minute strike.

Iran 0 United States 1 Pass Carry Christian Pulisic, 38’ Turner 3 2 Adams Dest 1 Musah 6 5 Musah 4 Weah Adams McKennie 10 9 7 Adams 8 Robinson Dest 11 Pulisic Research and graphic by Artur Galocha/The Washington Post Iran 0 United States 1 Pass Carry Christian Pulisic, 38’ Robinson 8 Adams 9 Adams 7 McKennie 10 Adams Pulisic 2 Musah 3 Turner 1 Dest 11 Weah 4 Dest 6 Musah 5 Research and graphic by Artur Galocha/The Washington Post Iran 0 United States 1 Christian Pulisic, 38’ Pass Carry 8 Robinson 9 Adams 7 Adams 10 McKennie Adams Pulisic 2 3 Musah Turner 1 11 Dest 4 Weah Dest 6 5 Musah Research and graphic by Artur Galocha/The Washington Post

The Netherlands, of course, will pose a stiffer test than Iran. The Dutch were efficient, if unspectacular, while winning a weak Group A with a 2-0-1 record. Playing out of a 3-4-1-2 formation, Louis van Gaal’s team tends to press high and attack vertically, rather than piece together patient, side-to-side passing sequences. The U.S. midfield’s primary defensive task will be cutting off deep-lying playmaker Frenkie de Jong’s options and denying service to attacking catalyst Cody Gakpo, the 23-year-old who netted three goals in the group stage. On the ball, look for McKennie and Musah to overload the flanks and connect with wingers Pulisic and Weah since the Dutch formation tends to leave the wide areas exposed. (If Pulisic is sidelined by the pelvic contusion he suffered Tuesday, expect Brenden Aaronson or Reyna in his place.)

Coach Louis van Gaal Netherlands projected lineup D. Blind N. Aké S. Bergwijn F. de Jong V. van Dijk C. Gakpo A. Noppert T. Koopmeiners M. Depaya J. Timber D. Dumfries Netherlands projected lineup Coach Louis van Gaal D. Blind N. Aké S. Bergwijn F. de Jong V. van Dijk C. Gakpo A. Noppert T. Koopmeiners M. Depay J. Timber D. Dumfries Netherlands projected lineup D. Blind N. Aké S. Bergwijn F. de Jong V. van Dijk C. Gakpo A. Noppert T. Koopmeiners M. Depay J. Timber D. Dumfries Coach Louis van Gaal 71 years old

Whatever the outcome Saturday, this should only be the beginning for Musah, McKennie and Adams. Projecting the state of the U.S. player pool years down the line is something of a fool’s errand, but there’s no reason to think they can’t start together at the 2026 World Cup in the United States, Canada and Mexico. So while a towering talent like Pulisic can lift the U.S. team to new heights, it could very well be the MMA midfield that gives the Americans’ their foundation for years to come.

Graphics and illustrations by Artur Galocha.

