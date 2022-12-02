No. 3 Virginia enters ACC opener ascending on defense and in the polls

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

With his team holding a slim lead in the closing seconds late Tuesday night in a hostile environment, Virginia senior forward Jayden Gardner was in ideal position to guard the final shot against Michigan in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge in Ann Arbor, Mich. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight As the Wolverines’ Jett Howard attempted a buzzer beater, Gardner left his man and arrived as a help defender, swatting the ball and preserving a 70-68 triumph at Crisler Center that allowed the third-ranked Cavaliers to remain undefeated in what has been a dramatic reversal from last season.

Virginia (6-0) enters its ACC opener Saturday afternoon against Florida State (1-8) at John Paul Jones Arena as an early conference contender following a season in which Coach Tony Bennett spent the majority of practices instructing players, especially the newcomers, on the principles of the pack-line defense.

These days the likes of Gardner, a transfer from East Carolina, and guard Armaan Franklin, a transfer from Indiana, have become technicians in executing Bennett’s famed alignment and pushing the Cavaliers back to the top of the ACC in some of the more meaningful defensive statistics.

“Different guys, and that’s what it takes, to make plays defensively,” Bennett said Tuesday night after Virginia limited the Wolverines to 7-of-18 shooting (38.9 percent) during the second half, including 1 of 6 on three-pointers. Michigan had made 7 of 13 three-pointers in the first half.

The Cavaliers are second in the ACC in scoring defense (59.3 points per game allowed) heading into a stretch of three consecutive home games, all with varying degrees of intrigue, as the Charlottesville community continues to process the fatal shooting of three Cavaliers football players.

Saturday’s showdown with the Seminoles marks Virginia’s first game since the last of three funerals in the wake of a shooting Nov. 13 that claimed the lives of Lavel Davis Jr., Devin Chandler and D’Sean Perry. Funerals for Perry and Chandler took place last weekend. Davis’s was on Wednesday.

“We’re just trying to put everything into perspective,” Gardner said following Virginia’s triumph in the Main Event championship, 70-61 over then No. 19 Illinois, at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Nov. 20. “That’s all we can do. We treasure their memories, and we can make sure they live on by playing for them and always never forgetting them.”

Gardner has averaged 19 points and seven rebounds in two games since coming back from Las Vegas, including 12 points and 11 rebounds against Michigan highlighted by a jumper with 40 seconds to play in the second half that put the Cavaliers ahead to stay, 67-66.

Reece Beekman followed with a free throw, and Kihei Clark added two more for a two-possession lead with 14 seconds remaining on the way to completing a third victory over a Power Five opponent in the past four games. Virginia also defeated then-No. 5 Baylor, 86-79, in the first round of the Main Event.

The most daunting opponent looms in a little over two weeks when Virginia faces top-ranked Houston, which is first in Division I in scoring defense (48.0) and field goal percentage defense (30.0). The Cougars are No. 2 in adjusted defense, according to kenpom.com.

Under Bennett’s watch the Cavaliers over the past decade have been among the top programs in the country in every major defensive metric. This season they are 17th in adjusted defense based on kenpom.com ratings.

“Yeah, I mean we’ve got a good schedule for sure, and it tests you,” Bennett said. “It kind of shows you, win or lose, you see you’ve got some holes, and yeah, to be successful in these environments was important. We talk about the experience of our guys. We have veteran guards, and that showed.”

The health of one of those guards, Beekman, remains uncertain going into Saturday. The junior scored 15 points against Michigan in the first half but rolled his ankle and was significantly limited in the second half, although the all-ACC defender contributed a steal in the closing seconds to help seal the win.

Beekman also assisted on Gardner’s go-ahead basket and finished with 18 points on 7-for-10 shooting with five assists and four rebounds. He committed one turnover in 38 minutes in one of the cleaner games of the season for the Cavaliers, who had seven turnovers overall and erased an 11-point halftime deficit.

The Cavaliers are eighth in the ACC in turnovers per game (13.7) but first in assist-to-turnover ratio (1.74) thanks in large part to starting guards who have evolved into smart decision-makers under Bennett’s tutelage.

“That stuff, that matters,” Bennett said of a roster filled with seasoned players tested in difficult circumstances. “There’s no substitute for it. I’ve said that a hundred times. You can’t lose your way. No matter how it looks you just keep chipping away.”

