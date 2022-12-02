Wizards’ rally comes up short against shorthanded Hornets

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

CHARLOTTE — The pendulum swung again for the Washington Wizards this week. If Kristaps Porzingis’s career night and a massive home win on Monday was the team’s North Pole, a 117-116 loss to the offensively challenged, injury-riddled Charlotte Hornets on Friday was south as south can be. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight A bad loss in Boston, which the Wizards logged Sunday, at least made sense. So too did a competitive loss at Kevin Durant’s Brooklyn Nets on Wednesday.

But the Hornets entered Friday’s game with just six wins in 21 games and had the worst-rated offense in the NBA. They were missing Gordon Hayward and remain without LaMelo Ball (ankle), meaning P.J. Washington, Kelly Oubre Jr., Mason Plumlee and Terry Rozier were the Wizards’ conquerors.

It was one of their most passive outings of the season, even if the they did climb out of a 20-point hole to have a chance to win on their final possession. But it took until the fourth quarter for the Wizards to remember that, at least on paper, they were the better team on the floor.

Porzingis, the wiliest on the team at drawing fouls, got to the free throw line with 4:40 to play and his team down seven. Beal goaded his defender to execute a textbook step-back jumper in the midrange then danced along the three-point line, missing his shot but drawing a foul. His layup on the next possession made it a one-point game.

But it was the two turnovers Beal committed with less than 1:29 to play that allowed the Hornets to hold on. All told, the Wizards had 14 giveaways to just four for the hosts.

The Wizards’ final trip summed up the entire contest. Trailing by a point with less than four seconds to play, Beal put up a routine jumper as if it were the second quarter and it clanged off the rim, out of the lackadaisical Wizards’ control and into the arms of the Hornets.

Beal led the team with 33 points, seven assists and six rebounds but it mattered not. Porzingis worked his way to 21 points, 11 of which came at the free throw line, and 11 rebounds.

Kyle Kuzma and Corey Kispert added 14 points apiece.

The Wizards’ issues began on the glass. Where the Wizards were content from the first quarter to watch rebounds fall out of their reach, the Hornets (7-15) were insistent about chasing their shots and generating opportunities. A whopping 13 offensive rebounds from Charlotte and eight largely boneheaded turnovers from Washington meant the Hornets made 27 of 51 field goals compared to the visitors’ 22 of 40 at halftime.

Nobody looked good, but of Washington’s primary scorers, Porzingis struggled most. He ended the half with six points, two rebounds, two assists and three turnovers, and struggled to affect anything on the defensive end. Charlotte players met little resistance slicing through the lane or backing into spots under the basket — the Hornets had 38 points in the paint in the first half.

Even Wes Unseld Jr.'s in-case-of-emergencies move — subbing in veteran center Taj Gibson for an energy shift — failed to turn things. The Hornets, who entered Friday with the worst rated offense in the NBA, took a 74-59 lead into halftime.

Rozier led Charlotte with 25 points and Oubre had 22.

Here’s what else there is to know from Friday’s loss:

Hachimura update

There is no firm timeline for Rui Hachimura’s return and he is considered week-to-week, Unseld said, after a Monday MRI revealed the forward has a bone bruise. Hachimura sprained his right ankle in the fourth quarter of a Nov. 18 win against Miami and the team decided to order further imaging after swelling subsided.

Unseld noted that the only real fix for a bone bruise is time — Hachimura missed his seventh game Friday.

“It’s just a pain threshold, where it’s aggravating to make certain movements but he’s still able to participate in shootarounds and practice to a certain extent,” Unseld said. “Right now there’s really no timeline, you could call it week-to-week where he is, hopefully it’s sooner than later. But we certainly don’t want to push him too soon.”

Avdija struggles

There was a particularly gruesome sequence late in the second quarter that turned Deni Avdija’s night from bad to worse. The starting forward struggled throughout the first half and rode the bench for the second, but not before committing two turnovers in succession — one on an inbounds play and another on a backcourt violation — that contributed to an 8-0 run from Charlotte.

The 21-year-old did not score or record an assist and ended with just one rebound in nine minutes, ceding his starting spot to Kispert after halftime.

