World Cup live updates Portugal vs. South Korea, Ghana vs. Uruguay to decide Group H

World Cup in Qatar

The round of 16 will be finalized after the last group stage games in Group G and Group H.

USMNT: Star forward Christian Pulisic says he’s “taking it day by day” and doing everything he can to be on the field when the United States faces the Netherlands at the World Cup on Saturday. Pulisic, 24, suffered a pelvic contusion this week when he scored from close range and smashed into Iran’s goalkeeper in the U.S. men’s national team’s Group B finale.

Round of 16: The World Cup knockout round bracket will continue to be filled in Thursday in Qatar, when Groups E and F complete play.

Today’s WorldView: Ishaan Tharoor, The Post’s foreign desk columnist, chronicles his week at the World Cup in Qatar.