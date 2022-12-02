The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness

World Cup live updates Portugal vs. South Korea, Ghana vs. Uruguay to decide Group H

By
, 
and 
 
clock iconUpdated just now
Cristiano Ronaldo and Portugal are already through to the round of 16 before their final group stage game against South Korea. (Lars Baron/Getty Images)
By
, 
and 
 
clock iconUpdated just now

The World Cup’s round of 16 will be set after the final group stage games are played Friday. Group H will be settled first. Portugal has already clinched a spot in the knockout round and has many ways it can win the group, most easily with a win or draw against South Korea at 10 a.m. Eastern. Ghana and Uruguay play at the same time, and Ghana has the inside track for second place. The Group G finales are set for 2 p.m. Brazil is already through before playing Cameroon, and Switzerland can clinch second place if it beats Serbia.

Here’s what to know

  • Uruguay is the only team in the tournament that hasn’t scored a goal yet, and it must beat Ghana and most likely hope Portugal wins or draws against South Korea to avoid a disappointing early exit. Find the full advancement scenarios here.
  • Top-ranked Brazil has won five World Cups, more than any other country, and is almost assured of winning Group G. If Brazil beats Cameroon as expected, the winner of the Switzerland-Serbia game would join Brazil in the round of 16 (and Switzerland would advance with a draw).
  • The World Cup continues Saturday with the first two round-of-16 games: The Netherlands vs. the United States at 10 a.m. Eastern, and Argentina vs. Australia at 2 p.m. Find the full knockout round schedule and bracket here.
Press Enter to skip to end of carousel

Here's what to know:

Uruguay is the only team in the tournament that hasn’t scored a goal yet, and it must beat Ghana and most likely hope Portugal wins or draws against South Korea to avoid a disappointing early exit. Find the full advancement scenarios here.
Top-ranked Brazil has won five World Cups, more than any other country, and is almost assured of winning Group G. If Brazil beats Cameroon as expected, the winner of the Switzerland-Serbia game would join Brazil in the round of 16 (and Switzerland would advance with a draw).
The World Cup continues Saturday with the first two round-of-16 games: The Netherlands vs. the United States at 10 a.m. Eastern, and Argentina vs. Australia at 2 p.m. Find the full knockout round schedule and bracket here.

1/3

End of carousel

World Cup in Qatar

The latest: The round of 16 will be finalized after the last group stage games in Group G and Group H. Follow our live coverage for the latest news, updates and highlights from the World Cup.

USMNT: Star forward Christian Pulisic says he’s “taking it day by day” and doing everything he can to be on the field when the United States faces the Netherlands at the World Cup on Saturday. Pulisic, 24, suffered a pelvic contusion this week when he scored from close range and smashed into Iran’s goalkeeper in the U.S. men’s national team’s Group B finale.

Round of 16: The World Cup knockout round bracket will continue to be filled in Thursday in Qatar, when Groups E and F complete play.

Today’s WorldView: Ishaan Tharoor, The Post’s foreign desk columnist, chronicles his week at the World Cup in Qatar.

Loading...