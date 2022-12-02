With two moves, Nationals clear roster space ahead of the Rule 5 Draft

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Late afternoon Wednesday, the Washington Nationals made a pair of moves that could lead directly to one or two more in the near future. The club cleared two spots on its 40-man roster by outrighting outfielders Yasel Antuna and Josh Palacios to the minors. Now the Nationals have the necessary space to add through the Rule 5 Draft on Wednesday at the winter meetings in San Diego.

Some unpacking: Antuna, 23, headlined Washington’s 2016 international class, landing a $3.9 bonus as a shortstop out of the Dominican Republic. Palacios, 27, arrived via a waiver claim after he was designated for assignment by the Toronto Blue Jays last spring. Antuna, converted to a corner outfielder before last season, finished it with the Class AA Harrisburg Senators and then represented the Nationals in the Arizona Fall League. Palacios spent August and September with Washington, though was often left on the bench behind César Hernández, who went from underperforming as the team’s everyday second baseman to underperforming while blocking young players, such as Palacios in left.

Antuna had a .215 batting average, .353 on-base percentage and .338 slugging percentage across 523 plate appearances in 2022, showing next to no pop with an increased ability to get on base. Palacios was limited to 49 plate appearances with the Nationals and ended up with a .213 batting average, .245 on-base percentage and .255 slugging percentage. Since Antuna was assigned to the Class AAA Rochester Red Wings, he is exposed to the major league Rule 5 Draft but protected from being picked by another club in the minor league portion. Palacios, on the other hand, was assigned to Harrisburg, meaning he could be selected in the minor league Rule 5 Draft.

If a team selects a player in the major league portion — as the Nationals are expected to do at least once, starting with the first overall pick — it has to keep that player on its active roster or return him to his previous club. One example from 2019-20: The Miami Marlins took Sterling Sharp, then a Nationals pitcher, in the major league Rule 5 Draft. But when they DFA’d him during the following season, he was returned to Washington. (Sharp, 27, was released by the Nationals this past summer, briefly joined Boston’s system and is currently a free agent).

A player picked in the Rule 5 Draft will have to also spend a minimum 90 days on the MLB active roster in 2023, not counting any time on the injured list or serving a suspension. Each Rule 5 selection costs a team $100,000.

The Nationals had already been busy this week, signing third baseman Jeimer Candelario and outfielder Stone Garrett to major league contracts. Bringing in Garrett, a 27-year-old from the Arizona Diamondbacks, seemed to complicate Palacio’s future with Washington, given that they are the same age and Palacios had already slipped behind Alex Call in the organizational pecking order. And because the additions address two needs — outfield depth from Garrett; third base assurance and a DH option from Candelario — the Nationals could very well mine the Rule 5 Draft for pitching.

With Antuna and Palacios outrighted, they can choose to make up to two Rule 5 selections. It is a particularly good year to have that flexibility. Last winter’s lockout led Major League Baseball to cancel the Rule 5 Draft, so there is a bigger pool of first-time eligible players, including 10 former first-round picks — including Mason Denaburg, who the Nationals took 27th in 2018 and are comfortable exposing because of his extensive injury history. Among Baseball America’s top available players are pitchers Antoine Kelly (Rangers), Andrew Schultz (Phillies), Ryan Fernandez (Red Sox) and Thad Ward (Red Sox).

Of course, Washington could be more intrigued by a position player or two and pass on any of these arms. But targeting pitching seems logical for three reasons: Relievers have been a relatively solid bet for a process built around a pool of unproven or volatile players. The Nationals, as it stands, have plenty of room for competition in their bullpen and the back of their rotation. And so far this offseason, they have lightly padded their lineup and done little else.

