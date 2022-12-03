World Cup live updates Argentina to face Australia in round of 16

World Cup in Qatar

The latest: The World Cup continues Saturday with the first two round-of-16 games: The Netherlands plays the United States at 10 a.m. Eastern, and Argentina plays Australia at 2 p.m. Follow our live coverage for the latest news, analysis and highlights.

USMNT: U.S. soccer star Christian Pulisic has been cleared to play against the Netherlands on Saturday in the World Cup’s round of 16, the U.S. Soccer Federation announced Friday. Pulisic, 24, suffered a pelvic contusion this week when he scored from close range and smashed into Iran’s goalkeeper in the U.S. men’s national team’s Group B finale.

Knock out round schedule: A World Cup group stage filled with shocking upsets and dramatic turnarounds will now give way to a knockout round that promises more surprises.

Today’s WorldView: Ishaan Tharoor, The Post’s foreign desk columnist, chronicles his week at the World Cup in Qatar.