World Cup live updates Argentina to face Australia in round of 16

The knockout stage continues at the World Cup on Saturday with another round-of-16 game between Argentina and Australia. Argentina, featuring global star Lionel Messi in what is probably his final World Cup, is among the favorites to win the tournament and managed to finish first in Group C despite a shocking loss to Saudi Arabia in its first game. Australia overcome an opening loss to defending champion France to finish second in Group D and reach the knockout stage for the second time. Continue reading for live updates and highlights from the game.