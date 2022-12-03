The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness

World Cup live updates Argentina to face Australia in round of 16

By
and 
 
clock iconUpdated just now
Argentina made it through to the round of 16 despite its opening loss to Saudi Arabia. (Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post)
By
and 
 
clock iconUpdated just now

The knockout stage continues at the World Cup on Saturday with another round-of-16 game between Argentina and Australia. Argentina, featuring global star Lionel Messi in what is probably his final World Cup, is among the favorites to win the tournament and managed to finish first in Group C despite a shocking loss to Saudi Arabia in its first game. Australia overcome an opening loss to defending champion France to finish second in Group D and reach the knockout stage for the second time. Continue reading for live updates and highlights from the game.

Here’s what to know

  • Argentina is a two-time champion (1978, 1986) and the much more accomplished side in this matchup. Messi is a seven-time Ballon d’Or winner as the world’s best player, but a World Cup title is missing from his résumé. Australia’s only previous knockout stage appearance came in 2006, when it lost to Italy in the round of 16.
  • The winner of this matchup will face the Netherlands on Friday in the quarterfinals. The Netherlands beat the United States, 3-1, in a round-of-16 game earlier Saturday. Find highlights from that game here.
  • The World Cup continues Sunday with two more round-of-16 games. France plays Poland at 10 a.m. Eastern, and England plays Senegal at 2 p.m. Find the knockout round bracket and schedule here.
Press Enter to skip to end of carousel

Here's what to know:

Argentina is a two-time champion (1978, 1986) and the much more accomplished side in this matchup. Messi is a seven-time Ballon d’Or winner as the world’s best player, but a World Cup title is missing from his résumé. Australia’s only previous knockout stage appearance came in 2006, when it lost to Italy in the round of 16.
The winner of this matchup will face the Netherlands on Friday in the quarterfinals. The Netherlands beat the United States, 3-1, in a round-of-16 game earlier Saturday. Find highlights from that game here.
The World Cup continues Sunday with two more round-of-16 games. France plays Poland at 10 a.m. Eastern, and England plays Senegal at 2 p.m. Find the knockout round bracket and schedule here.

1/3

End of carousel

World Cup in Qatar

The latest: The World Cup continues Saturday with the first two round-of-16 games: The Netherlands plays the United States at 10 a.m. Eastern, and Argentina plays Australia at 2 p.m. Follow our live coverage for the latest news, analysis and highlights.

USMNT: U.S. soccer star Christian Pulisic has been cleared to play against the Netherlands on Saturday in the World Cup’s round of 16, the U.S. Soccer Federation announced Friday. Pulisic, 24, suffered a pelvic contusion this week when he scored from close range and smashed into Iran’s goalkeeper in the U.S. men’s national team’s Group B finale.

Knock out round schedule: A World Cup group stage filled with shocking upsets and dramatic turnarounds will now give way to a knockout round that promises more surprises.

Today’s WorldView: Ishaan Tharoor, The Post’s foreign desk columnist, chronicles his week at the World Cup in Qatar.

Loading...