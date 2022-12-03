Erik Gustafsson, a low-risk signing, has delivered for the Capitals

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

CALGARY — Erik Gustafsson joined the Washington Capitals in the offseason as a low-risk, low-cost veteran set to be a third-pairing defenseman alongside Trevor van Riemsdyk. He had a strong offensive résumé, producing a 60-point season only a few years prior in Chicago, but there were questions about his play in the defensive zone.

He has, in large measure, answered those concerns in recent weeks, flourishing in an elevated role in the wake of an injury to Dmitry Orlov.

“You got to step up when guys are gone and I think it’s been going well,” Gustafsson said. “The last couple of years I haven’t really got that defensive trust. Coaches, they didn’t really trust me … feels like the coaches here [in Washington] trust me.”

Gustafsson, who signed a one-year, $800,000 deal in July, has been paired on the top line with John Carlson for the past month. Gustafsson, 30, has also spearheaded the second unit power play, taking over Orlov’s duties on special teams.

“He’s been fantastic,” Capitals Coach Peter Laviolette said. “Night in and night out he’s been a very consistent player for us. We knew that he could break pucks out. We knew he had a good first pass and we knew that he can contribute on the power play, but he is doing an awful lot defensively as well, playing a really complete game.”

Before Saturday’s game in Calgary, Gustafsson was averaging just under 19 minutes of ice time. He played in 59 games with Chicago last season and averaged 16:13. Through 24 games, Gustafsson was tied for first among Capitals defensemen in assists (nine) and ranked first among Capitals defensemen in power play assists with four.

Gustafsson acknowledged that, as a more offensive-minded defenseman, he seeks to make plays in small spaces. Sometimes these gambles work out, other times they don’t. The risk can result in mistakes, but he feels more confident to try those plays since joining the Capitals. He credits the improvement in his game to the team’s structure — and assistant coach Kevin McCarthy, who is in charge of the defense.

“That’s the biggest part is having a real system to go at and you know when you can go and not go, and stay connected to it and everybody is doing it and all five guys are doing it,” Gustafsson said. “Let’s say the puck goes behind the net or something, I know that is my guy and everybody else does, too, so I feel like that can help my defensive game, just having a good stick and playing hard.”

Capitals teammate Dylan Strome played with Gustafsson for three years in Chicago, including that 2018-19 season, when Gustafsson had a career-high 17 goals and 43 assists.

The pair became friendly and their families spent time together in Chicago and now in Arlington, Va. where they both reside. Strome said he sees the improvement in Gustafsson’s defensive skill set since the move, and points to the trust the team has shown in him when playing against opponents’ top lines.

“He’s a very skilled defenseman,” Strome said. “They are utilizing his overall game more here and he is really good with the puck … he has some underrated defensive abilities. It’s a credit to him to get better.”

