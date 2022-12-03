Ohio State (winner)

That faint sound late Friday night? That was the repetitive beeping from the No. 5 Buckeyes (11-1) backing into the playoff.

Ohio State entered the weekend needing help to make up for its home loss to Michigan to close out the regular season. And it sure got it from Utah, which smacked around Southern Cal in the second half of the Pac-12 title game en route to a blowout victory.

Now comes a reasonable question: If the Buckeyes were manhandled by Michigan in the Horseshoe, what’s going to happen when they face a Georgia team every bit as physical in a possible semifinal? Or, for that matter, how would they regroup in case of a rematch with the Wolverines?