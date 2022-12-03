Williams’s numbers — 28 of 41 for 363 yards, three touchdowns and an interception — were good. He could still win the Heisman Trophy next weekend.
But the Trojans had no answers for Utah and will wind up in a non-playoff destination (the Cotton Bowl, perhaps?). And Ohio State should set to work penning thank-you notes to some folks in Salt Lake City for giving them a second chance at a national title and creating some tumult on the final weekend before the playoff field is set.
Ohio State (winner)
That faint sound late Friday night? That was the repetitive beeping from the No. 5 Buckeyes (11-1) backing into the playoff.
Ohio State entered the weekend needing help to make up for its home loss to Michigan to close out the regular season. And it sure got it from Utah, which smacked around Southern Cal in the second half of the Pac-12 title game en route to a blowout victory.
Now comes a reasonable question: If the Buckeyes were manhandled by Michigan in the Horseshoe, what’s going to happen when they face a Georgia team every bit as physical in a possible semifinal? Or, for that matter, how would they regroup in case of a rematch with the Wolverines?
Legitimate questions, both. But it’s a much better problem for Ryan Day and Ohio State to face than trying to summon the excitement to play the ACC champion in the Orange Bowl. The Buckeyes received new life Friday. It’s up to them to take advantage of it.
Utah (winner)
Don’t suggest to the Utes it’s hard to beat a team twice in a season.
They made it look pretty darned easy in their Pac-12 title game humbling of Southern Cal, shrugging off a 17-3 deficit and scoring on seven of their last nine possessions.
Williams’s hamstring injury made things more manageable for Utah’s defense, but that doesn’t cover how effectively the Utes eviscerated the Trojans throughout the second half. That’s a byproduct of the ethos Utah has nurtured within its program even before its Pac-12 days.
The Utes (10-3) will head to the Rose Bowl for the second consecutive season, where it is likely to face Penn State. It is not the playoff berth the program dreamed of as the season began — those hopes were gone after an opening loss at Florida and an Oct. 8 stumble at UCLA. But all things considered, it’s still a fine way for Utah to cap another season as the toughest team in the West.
Lincoln Riley (loser)
Let’s review the work of the current Southern Cal coach’s defenses in his three playoff appearances and the game that could have gotten him to a fourth.
In the 2017 Rose Bowl, Oklahoma gave up 54 points (45 in regulation) and 527 yards (at a clip of 8.4 per play) in a loss to Georgia.
In the 2018 Orange Bowl, Oklahoma surrendered 45 points and 528 yards (7.5 per play) in a loss to Alabama.
In the 2019 Peach Bowl, Oklahoma was carved up for 63 points and 692 yards (9.4 per play) in a loss to LSU.
And in the 2022 Pac-12 title game, Southern Cal yielded 47 points and 533 yards (7.7 a play) in a setback against Utah.
That is what is called a track record, and the longer such a trend continues, the more it becomes the responsibility of a head coach.
Now, Riley rightfully gets credit for instantly revitalizing the Trojans, who became one of the most exciting teams in the country almost overnight. But there’s a clear obstacle to end-of-season accomplishments for the 39-year-old, and it’s clear what needs to improve if he’s going to lead a team to a national title.
Pac-12 (loser)
And so it’s come to this: Six consecutive years without a playoff berth for the sport’s Left Coast flagship league. Southern Cal’s loss was the final blow for the Pac-12, which entered November with three one-loss teams and serious hopes of producing a playoff team.
Instead, UCLA and Oregon both lost twice down the stretch, and the Trojans’ defensive meltdown Friday night ensured that 2016 Washington would remain the Pac-12’s most recent playoff participant.
Texas-San Antonio (winner)
The Roadrunners performed quite the mic-drop on Conference USA, completing a perfect season against league competition on their way out the door by walloping North Texas, 48-27, to clinch a second consecutive conference title.
UTSA (11-2) went 17-1 against C-USA competition over the last two seasons, and a major part of its success stemmed from quarterback Frank Harris. He shredded the Mean Green for 341 yards and four touchdowns on 32-of-37 passing, while Kevorian Barnes rushed for 175 yards and a touchdown.
The Roadrunners are part of a six-school contingent (that also includes North Texas) on its way to the American Athletic Conference next season as part of the latest round of conference realignment. C-USA will be left with only one school — Western Kentucky — that has actually won a title in the league.
As for UTSA, it has won at least 11 games in back-to-back seasons after never topping eight in its first decade of fielding a program. The Roadrunners are in fine shape to make a splash in their new home — but no doubt will appreciate taking home some hardware on the way out the door.