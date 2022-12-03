Commanders keys vs. Giants: Limit Saquon Barkley, Daniel Jones in run game

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Kendall Fuller’s Week 12 interception against the Atlanta Falcons, off a Daron Payne deflection, secured the Commanders’ sixth win in seven games. Washington (7-5) now turns its attention to the New York Giants (7-4), who sit a half-game ahead of the Commanders for the sixth seed in the NFC.

Here’s what to watch for when the Commanders host the Giants (1 p.m., Fox).

Stop Barkley

When Washington’s defense takes the field Sunday, it’ll face the arduous task of trying to wrangle the Giants’ potent rushing attack. Headlined by resurgent running back Saquon Barkley, the Giants rank sixth in the NFL in rushing, averaging 151.1 yards per game.

In a contract year, Barkley, whose 992 rushing yards rank fourth in the NFL, has been the driving force behind the Giants’ surprising start to the season. But as the calendar flips to December, the former Penn State star’s level of productivity has slowed; his 224 carries (second-most in the NFL) may have begun to take a toll.

The Giants have lost three of their past four games, and in those three losses, opponents have held Barkley to an average of 38 yards per game and 2.5 yards per carry. In the Giants’ lone November win, Barkley had 152 yards and averaged 4.3 per carry.

That bodes well for a Washington team that has experience keeping Barkley in check. In the teams’ two most recent meetings, Barkley has rushed for just 87 yards total on 24 carries.

Don’t try to reinvent the wheel on offense

The Commanders offense is a run-heavy unit that limits turnovers and capitalizes on just enough passing plays to give itself an opportunity to win.

Against a Giants defense that has been unable to stop the run and in recent weeks has struggled against the pass because injuries have decimated the secondary, Washington’s strengths are actually the perfect counters for New York’s weaknesses.

Case in point, using motion to run the ball.

The Commanders deploy some form of motion on run plays more than any other team in the NFL, and the Giants’ 26th-ranked rush defense allows an NFL-worst 6.1 yards per carry on motion run plays.

In Week 11, with Giants defensive backs Adoree’ Jackson and Fabian Moreau nursing injuries, Detroit, which has also struggled at times to pass the ball, used crossing routes off play action to expose New York’s secondary.

Washington should be able to replicate a similar game plan. Last week against Atlanta, quarterback Taylor Heinicke had multiple completions to receivers Terry McLaurin and Dyami Brown on crossing route patterns.

Stop Jones on the ground

Giants quarterback Daniel Jones has proven capable of hurting opposing defenses with his legs and excels at running the read option; he has a career-high 451 yards rushing this season and is averaging 5.7 yards per carry. Additionally, Jones has exceeded 70 yards rushing in two of his past three bouts against Washington.

In last week’s win over Atlanta, another run-heavy team with a mobile quarterback, the Commanders struggled to contain Marcus Mariota on the ground. Mariota averaged 8.2 yards a carry.

Look for defensive coordinator Jack Del Rio’s game plan on Sunday to include attacking the mesh point, the area where the quarterback and running back come together during a potential handoff, similar to what the Commanders did in their second meeting with the Philadelphia Eagles.

Injury report

The Commanders will be without cornerback Benjamin St-Juste (ankle), punt returner Dax Milne (foot), offensive lineman Trai Turner (knee/ankle) and linebacker Cole Holcomb (foot).

Defensive end Chase Young (knee) and running back Antonio Gibson (foot) are listed as questionable. Commanders Coach Ron Rivera said Young has continued to make progress in his rehab and will be reevaluated Sunday.

For the Giants, offensive lineman Joshua Ezeudu (neck), Jackson (knee) and offensive lineman Shane Lemieux (toe) are all listed as out.

Tight end Daniel Bellinger (eye), safety Dane Belton (clavicle), running back Gary Brightwell (illness), linebacker Carter Coughlin (thigh), center Jon Feliciano (neck), cornerback Darnay Holmes (shoulder), wide receiver Richie James (knee), Moreau (oblique) and wide receiver Darius Slayton (illness) are questionable.

With Jackson out and Belton, Holmes and Moreau questionable to play, look for the Giants to give more zone coverage looks in the secondary instead of their preferred man-to-man coverage scheme.

